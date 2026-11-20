The Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens face off in a battle between two under .500 teams this week. Baltimore is on the outside looking in with its 4-6 record, but Carolina leads the NFC South despite being just 4-5 on the season.

The Ravens have lost five in a row, a 4-1 start, largely due to a list of injuries, including Lamar Jackson. They fell 23-20 at home on Monday Night Football, handing the Chargers their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Carolina ended a three-game skid with a 20-17 win at New Orleans last week. The Panthers are still just 1-3 at home this season, though.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 11 matchup with a final score prediction.

Ravens vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Ravens +2.5 (-110)

Panthers -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ravens: +115

Panthers: -135

Total

43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The line hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has dropped a point from 44.5 to 43.5 in this matchup.

Ravens vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Ravens vs. Panthers Prediction

The Panthers have had an up-and-down season. After a strong start, they cooled off in the middle part of the season, but I think now is the time to get back in on them, especially at home against a Ravens team that has a laundry list of injuries.

The Panthers aren't elite in any area, but they aren't bad in any area either, ranking 12th in EPA per play and 17th in opponent EPA per play. The Ravens come in at slightly worse in most metrics, and now they have to hit the road on a short week.

That's enough for me to take Carolina as a 2.5-point home favorite.

Pick: Panthers -2.5 (-108) via Caesars

I’m all over the Panthers this week at home. The Ravens showed how bad they truly are last week against the Chargers, and now they head to Carolina to face a team that has playoff hopes.

The Panthers are capable of putting points on the board, and the Ravens were held to 13 points or fewer in four straight games before Monday night’s outburst of 20 points against the lowly Chargers.

Final Score Prediction: Panthers 24, Ravens 17

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