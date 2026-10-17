Rays vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets, Schedule for ALCS Game 4

The ALCS resumes on Saturday night after torrential rain caused the postponement of Friday’s Game 4.

Now, these teams will play on Saturday night (Game 4) and Sunday evening (Game 5) in Cleveland, and if the series extends to a sixth game, they’ll play on Monday in Tampa Bay.

The Guardians have a 2-1 series lead entering Game 4, and they’re looking to keep things rolling at home, where they’ve won back-to-back playoff games.

The Rays have right-hander Nick Martinez on the bump as they look to even this series, though the veteran has struggled as of late, allowing six runs across two appearances. Can he turn things around and even the series? A win by the Rays would guarantee that they at least get a Game 6 in Tampa Bay on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Guardians are going with a bullpen game, sending Shawn Armstrong (0.00 ERA this postseason) to the mound on Saturday.

This is going to be an interesting next few days for the Cleveland staff, as there is no longer an off day before these teams travel back to Tampa Bay. So, the Guardians’ use of their bullpen will be interesting to monitor, especially if Tampa Bay evens the series on Saturday night.

Oddsmakers have set the Rays as slight favorites on the moneyline, but will they win and avoid a 3-1 deficit?

Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers, series schedule and some best bets from the SI Betting team for Game 4 of this series.

Rays vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (+153)

Guardians +1.5 (-187)

Moneyline

Rays: -116

Guardians: -104

Total

6.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Rays vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Tampa Bay: Nick Martinez (0-0, 4.91 ERA in 2026 playoffs)

Cleveland: Shawn Armstrong (0-0, 0.00 ERA in 2026 playoffs)

Rays vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): TBS/truTV

Series: Cleveland leads 2-1

Rays vs. Guardians ALCS Schedule

Game 4 – Saturday, Oct. 17 in Cleveland

Game 5 – Sunday, Oct. 18 in Cleveland (5 p.m. EST)

Game 4 – Monday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. EST in Tampa Bay (if necessary)

Game 4 – Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. EST in Tampa Bay (if necessary)

Rays vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+107)

Ahead of Game 4 – before the postponement, SI Betting’s Ryan Gilbert shared why he loves Jose Ramirez in the prop market in this matchup:

Jose Ramirez continued his impressive postseason with a 2 for 3 performance in Game 3 yesterday afternoon. He also drew a walk, bringing his OPS up to 1.124 in the playoffs.

Ramirez is now 11 for 30 (.367) with two home runs, a double, and a triple in eight playoff games. That includes 6 for 12 against the Rays.

The Guardians slugger has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in five of his last six games, including two of three games this series.

Rays vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

Before Game 4 was postponed on Friday, Gilbert shared his best bet for this matchup:

I’m a bit surprised that this total is at 6.5 given the pitching situation.

Nick Martinez has allowed six runs on 12 hits in 6.1 innings across his last two starts for the Rays, and they can’t exactly trust him to throw more than three or four innings.

The Guardians will likely try to cobble together a bullpen game in Game 4 on Saturday night, which could be trouble after using some of their best arms in Game 3.

Both sides should be looking to work the pitcher and grind out long at-bats and long innings in a crucial Game 4 battle.

Since there are no off days remaining, it’s possible that one of these teams could fall behind and look to ride out lesser arms in a lost game. The Guardians are facing an uphill battle in the eyes of oddsmakers (-104 underdogs) due to the pitching matchup.

Pick: OVER 6.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .