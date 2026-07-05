Red Sox vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, July 5

The Boston Red Sox have taken a step forward as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games and back-to-back matchups against the Los Angeles Angels heading into Sunday’s series finale.

The Red Sox are nine games under .500 this season, but they’re over .500 on the road and have one of their top starters – lefty Ranger Suarez (2.94 ERA) – on the bump on Sunday.

He’ll go up against Angels youngster Ryan Johnson (7.40 ERA), who has worked both as a starter and a reliever across seven appearances in 2026.

Can Boston complete a sweep and inch even closer to .500 this season?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the final game on Sunday, July 5.

Red Sox vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+104)

Angels +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline

Red Sox: -163

Angels: +135

Total

8 (Over -110/Under -109)

Red Sox vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Boston: Ranger Suarez (4-3, 2.94 ERA)

Los Angeles: Ryan Johnson (1-3, 7.40 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Sunday, July 5

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

Red Sox record: 39-48

Angels record: 36-54

Red Sox vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Ranger Suarez OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+102)

This season, Suarez ranks in the 70th percentile in strikeout percentage even though he’s in just the 46th percentile in whiff percentage.

So, I don’t mind taking him to clear this K’s prop against an Angels team that strikes out over nine times per game this season (9.4 to be exact). L.A. ranks dead last in the league in strikeout percentage, registering a punchout in 24.9 percent of its plate appearances.

Suarez has also struck out seven or more batters in three of his last five starts and six times in the 2026 season. He’s a solid bet at plus money to clear this prop on Sunday.

Red Sox vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

In today’s edition of Walk-Off Wagers – our daily MLB Best Bets column – I broke down the case for Boston to complete the sweep, as it has played much better on the road in 2026:

Boston has a chance to sweep the struggling Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, and lefty Ranger Suarez is the perfect man to have on the mound for the Red Sox.

Suarez has led Boston to an 8-8 record in 16 starts this season, posting a 2.94 ERA and an expected ERA in the 77th percentile. The veteran left-hander has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 of his 16 outings this season, and now he’s taking on a struggling Angels team that has lost five in a row to fall to last in the AL West.

Boston has been a better road team (22-21) than home team (17-27) in the 2026 campaign, and it should be able to beat Angels starter Ryan Johnson. This season, the 23-year-old has appeared in seven games (four starts) and posted a 7.40 ERA. Los Angeles is just 1-6 when he takes the mound, and Johnson has given up at least three runs in five of his seven outings.

The Red Sox have been playing better over the last 10 days, winning seven of those games to improve their run differential to plus-three this season. I think they’re worth a look to win this game outright on Sunday night.

Pick: Red Sox Moneyline (-163 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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