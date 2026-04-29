Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 5
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For the first time in this first-round matchup, the Los Angeles Lakers are favored against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
L.A. has a chance to win this series in Game 5, and it took a 3-0 series lead over the weekend before losing Game 4 on Sunday night. The Rockets simply haven’t played well enough on offense in this series, and LeBron James continues to amaze at age 41 with his elite play for L.A.
Austin Reaves (oblique) could return for the Lakers in Game 5, which would be a massive boost to their offense. Reaves has missed about a month with the injury, but he was questionable for both games in Houston despite sitting out.
Meanwhile, Kevin Durant (ankle) and Luka Doncic (hamstring) are both still sidelined for Game 5. Houston has struggled in this series without Durant, and it even lost Game 2 with the two-time NBA Finals MVP in the lineup.
Can Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson step up to get this series back to Houston?
Let’s examine the odds, my favorite prop target and a prediction for Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Rockets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rockets +4.5 (-115)
- Lakers -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Rockets: +150
- Lakers: -180
Total
- 208.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Rockets vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 29
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Lakers lead 3-1
Rockets vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams -- out
- Fred VanVleet -- out
- Kevin Durant -- out
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic -- out
- Austin Reaves -- questionable
Rockets vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- LeBron James OVER 7.5 Assists (-136)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why James is a great prop target in Game 5:
James is coming off his worst game of the series in Game 4, finishing with just 10 points (on nine shots) while turning the ball over eight times.
Still, LeBron is averaging 8.8 assists per game (on 13.5 potential assists), clearing this number in Games 1 and 4. Now, I think James could have an even bigger game as a passer in Game 5 if Austin Reaves returns and takes some of the pressure off the 41-year-old on offense.
Houston’s defensive scheme has been tailored to slow James down, but Reaves would give the Lakers an elite on-ball scorer to take some pressure off the four-time champion.
James has put together several games with eight or more dimes without Luka Doncic in the lineup this season, and I believe he’s undervalued at this number in Game 5.
Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers won by 11 and seven in their two home games in this series, and the potential return of Reaves raises L.A.’s ceiling in a big way.
Houston has not been consistent enough on offense in this series, ranking eighth amongst playoff teams in offensive rating and 14th in effective field goal percentage after winning Game 4.
The Lakers were elite as home favorites during the regular season, going 19-8 in 27 games. They found a way to win outright at home twice without Reaves or Doncic, and now they may have the two best offensive players (Reaves and James) on the floor in Game 5.
Houston winning Game 4 doesn’t change my feelings on this series: The Rockets have been too dependent on Kevin Durant for offense, and their season-long offensive issues in the final minutes aren’t going away any time soon.
Take the Lakers to wrap up this matchup on Wednesday.
Pick: Lakers -4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2