Rockets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 15

The Houston Rockets are off to a fast start in the 2026-27 season, winning three games in a row and 10 of their 13 matchups overall heading into Sunday’s clash with the Washington Wizards.

Houston is a major favorite on the road, even though the Wizards entered this season as a potential play-in tournament team in the East. Washington has dropped six games in a row and eight of its last 10, falling to the 12 spot in the East.

The Wizards have not found an offensive groove with Trae Young, Anthony Davis and No. 1 overall pick A.J. Dybantsa, ranking 26th in the league in both offensive rating and effective field goal percentage.

Houston is down a couple of key players on Sunday in point guard Fred VanVleet, center Clint Capela and guard Marcus Smart, yet oddsmakers haven’t wavered on this price for Houston.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interconference battle on Sunday.

Rockets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets -8.5 (-102)

Wizards +8.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Rockets: -344

Wizards: +276

Total

224.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Rockets vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, Space City Network, NBA League Pass

Rockets record: 10-3

Wizards record: 4-9

Rockets vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Fred VanVleet – out

Steven Adams – available

Clint Capela – out

Quadir Copeland – out

Julian Phillips – out

Marcus Smart – out

Wizards Injury Report

Reece Beekman – out

Bub Carrington – questionable

Justin Champagnie – out

Tre Johnson – questionable

Felix Okpara – questionable

Alex Sarr – questionable

Jamir Watkins – out

Tristan Vukcevic – out

Rockets vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Kyshawn George OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-187)

Kyshawn George is off to a strong start this season, and he’s one of my favorite prop targets for Sunday’s nine-game slate:

Washington Wizards youngster Kyshawn George may be undervalued on Sunday in a matchup with the Houston Rockets.

Houston is No. 2 in opponent 3-point percentage this season, yet George has made two or more shots from deep in eight games in a row and nine games overall this season. The former first-round pick is shooting 42.1 percent from 3 and taking 5.8 3s per game.

While the volume isn’t insane for George, he’s shot the ball at an impressive clip, and he should remain a focal point of the Washington offense on Sunday. After all, George is playing 33.2 minutes per game, averaging 18.2 points on 13.6 shots.

We have to lay some juice with this prop, but the fact that George isn’t set at 2.5 3-pointers in this game is pretty shocking. I’ll gladly take the discounted number – even against a tough defense.

Rockets vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

Houston has covered the spread in nine of 13 games in the 2026-27 season, yet this is a tough matchup on paper with Smart and VanVleet out.

Those two veteran guards have helped settle down this offense, and Houston was really shaky in crunch time last season without FVV.

Despite that, I’m taking the Rockets to win and cover in this matchup. Washington is just 5-7 against the spread when set as an underdog, and it has some scary underlying metrics this season.

The Wizards are in the bottom 10 in the league in net rating and offensive rating while posting the No. 19 defense. Even with Davis playing well, the Wizards have not been consistent enough to trust against a Houston team that is in the top-10 in the league in all three of those metrics.

I’m taking Houston on the road to move to 11-3 this season.

Pick: Rockets -8.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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