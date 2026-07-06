Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 6

The Colorado Rockies hit the road starting with a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

Colorado has won four of its last five games after dropping three straight, but it faces a tough test tonight in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have won seven of their last nine contests, and are 29-15 at home this season.

Los Angeles swept the Rockies at home back in May.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rockies vs. Dodgers on Monday, July 6.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-105)

Dodgers -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Rockies +193

Dodgers -238

Total

10.0 (Over -103/Under -117)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-7, 7.25 ERA)

Dodgers: Eric Lauer (4-5, 4.84 ERA)

Kyle Freeland has been up and down recently, alternating starts of 6 ER and 2 ER in his last four outings. The southpaw got roughed up for eight runs on nine hits (three home runs) in four innings against the Dodgers on May 26.

Eric Lauer has been quite the find for the Dodgers. He also started on May 26, allowing one run on four hits (one home run) in six innings. The lefthander has allowed just 11 ER in 34.1 IP (2.88 ERA) with the Dodgers after coming over from Toronto.

Rockies vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): COLR, SNLA

Rockies record: 37-54

Dodgers record: 59-32

Rockies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Eric Lauer UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-139)

Lauer has found his game in Los Angeles, but no one is going to confuse him for a strikeout machine. He’s gone UNDER 4.5 strikeouts in all but two starts this season.

The Rockies do strike out a ton, but Lauer had just four strikeouts in six innings against the Rockies in May.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Dodgers welcome the Rockies to town after taking three of four against the Padres over the weekend. Los Angeles has now won four straight series, going 10-2 since dropping two straight to the Orioles on June 20 and 21.

The Rockies are back out on the road after a successful homestand against the Marlins and Giants. Colorado is 22-25 at home, but that drops to just 15-29 on the road this season.

The Dodgers have 59 wins this season, and 44 of them have been by at least two runs. Similarly, 42 of Colorado’s losses have come by margin. Los Angeles did just sweep the Rockies with a run differential of 24-10 in May.

Finally, the Dodgers are 17-8 vs. LHP while the Rockies are 8-16 in this battle of lefthanders.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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