Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies in the rubber match of their three-game set on Wednesday night.

The Rockies gave the Dodgers a scare on Monday night, sending Los Angeles to extra innings for the first time this season. Colorado then got a comeback win against the Dodgers last night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rockies vs. Dodgers on Wednesday, July 8.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (+101)

Dodgers -1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Rockies +199

Dodgers -246

Total

10.0 (Over -105/Under -114)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Rockies: Gabriel Hughes (2-1, 4.63 ERA in minors)

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (3-5, 5.40 ERA)

Gabriel Hughes is set to make his first MLB start after throwing three shutout innings out of the bullpen for the save in his debut last week. The right-hander had 58 strikeouts on 46.2 innings in the minors this season.

Roki Sasaki has struggled this season for the Dodgers. He’s allowed 19 ER in 17 IP across his last four starts, including two starts with at least six runs allowed. The Rockies scored three runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings against him back in April.

Rockies vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): COLR, SNLA

Rockies record: 38-55

Dodgers record: 60-33

Rockies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Cole Carrigg OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+128)

We cashed this prop easily last night, and we’re getting an even better price tonight.

Cole Carrigg started his MLB career a bit cold, batting .212 (7 for 33) in his first nine games. However, he’s gone 20 for 52 (.385) since then with 17 runs scored and 13 RBI in 17 games.

The rookie outfielder has multiple hits in each game this series, and in four of his last five games overall.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Rockies are calling on Gabriel Hughes to make his first MLB start against a Dodgers team that will want to avenge their loss last night to Colorado. Los Angeles should be able to get a few off the rookie, and Colorado’s bullpen isn’t exactly great.

The Dodgers are turning to Roki Sasaki, who allowed six runs in three innings last time out. He’s now allowed 19 ER in 17 IP in his last four starts.

Both teams are capable of putting runs on the board, and I think this will easily go OVER the total tonight in Los Angeles.

Pick: OVER 10 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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