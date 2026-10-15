Seahawks vs. Broncos Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Bet Seattle to Win Low-Scoring Affair)

Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season starts in Denver, as Bo Nix, Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos look to remain over .500 this season when they take on the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle is coming off a tough loss at home against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, dropping it to 3-2 this season. Sam Darnold and Co. are two games out of first place in the NFC West, but they are favored on the road on Thursday.

This Denver offense has struggled mightily in 2026, and Payton taking over playcalling in Denver’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 didn’t change much. The Broncos scored just 23 points and needed a key fourth quarter takeaway to secure a win over a winless Chargers team.

With the Broncos dealing with some key secondary injuries – including one to former Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II – oddsmakers are expecting the Seahawks to remain above .500.

Denver’s schedule to start the season has been brutal, but it is 2-0 at home with wins over Jacksonville and the Los Angeles Rams. Can it keep that streak going with another playoff contender in town?

All season long, the SI Betting team is sharing final score predictions for the NFL games. It’s a fun way to help bettors decide on their spread, total and moneyline bets while also giving us a chance to predict an exact score. That won’t be easy, but we’re going to try!

Both of these teams have Super Bowl hopes in 2026, but who has the edge on a short week? Here’s the latest odds, line movement and my score prediction for Thursday night’s battle.

Seahawks vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -3 (-102)

Broncos +3 (-118)

Moneyline

Seahawks: -155

Broncos: +130

Total

40.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

This game opened with the Seahawks set as 2.5-point road favorites , but the line has since shifted to Seattle -3. The total has also come down two points from 42.5 to 40.5 with Denver’s offense looking like one of the worst in the NFL so far this season.

Seahawks vs. Broncos Score Prediction

Throughout the 2026 season, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for every game in his Road to 272 column . This week, he’s taking the UNDER on Thursday night with two elite defenses facing off:

This week's Thursday Night Football game features two of the best defenses in the NFL. The Seahawks rank second in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate, while the Broncos rank 10th and sixth in those two metrics. Denver's defensive numbers are that good while having played some of the best offenses in the league to begin the season, including the Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams, and 49ers, so expect them to improve their standing in their defensive analytics soon.

Meanwhile, I have some question marks about both offenses. They rank 24th and 26th in EPA per play, and Seattle's offense is in a tough spot, having to play at altitude in Denver on a short week.

This total is a touch too high, I'll bet the UNDER.

I don’t disagree with MacMillan’s UNDER bet, especially since the Denver offense was dead last on Sunday in the second half EPA/Play against a bad Los Angeles Chargers team.

Nix has not looked like a competent quarterback at times, and the Broncos are now facing a Seattle team that is allowing just 4.1 yards per play – the fewest in the NFL.

In this week’s betting preview for Seahawks vs. Broncos , I took Seattle to cover for multiple reasons. First off, the Denver defense is extremely banged up with Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss missing Week 5. Talanoa Hufanga also exited that game early with an injury.

That could be a major issue against Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been the best receiver in the NFL over the first five weeks of the season.

Plus, the Seahawks are elite on the road in the Mike Macdonald era, covering 13 of 19 games. This may be a low-scoring affair, but I expect Seattle to avoid a 3-3 start.

Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 20, Broncos 16

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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