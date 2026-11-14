Seahawks vs. Raiders Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can Seattle Cover on Road?)

The Seattle Seahawks hit the road for the first time in a few weeks when they battle the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Seattle lost its last road game in Denver on Oct. 15, then won two of three at home against the Chiefs and Raiders with a loss to the Bears in between.

Las Vegas has struggled since a 3-0 start. The Raiders lost four in a row before upsetting the Jets on the road, but then lost by 21 last week in San Francisco.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup with a final score prediction.

Seahawks vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -6.5 (-110)

Raiders +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Seahawks: -285

Raiders: +230

Total

40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The Seahawks are now much bigger favorites since the odds opened for this game, with the spread moving from -3 to -6.5 after the Raiders traded Kirk Cousins. The total also dropped three points from 43.5 to 40.5.

Seahawks vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

NOTE: This pick was made before the Kirk Cousins trade. I still like the UNDER at 40 or above.

Betting the UNDER in this game made me nervous based on the fact that the Raiders have the worst defense in the NFL, ranking last in both EPA per play and success rate. With that being said, we may need to blindly bet the UNDER in any Seahawks game with the total in the 40s for the foreseeable future.

The Seahawks offense is going from bad to worse with Sam Darnold out with an injury. They are now 26th in EPA per play and 28th in success rate. Meanwhile, their defense remains one of the best in the NFL. Despite the tough start to their schedule, their defense has allowed a measly 4.1 yards per play, which is the lowest mark amongst all NFL defenses by 0.6.

Give me the UNDER in this interconference game.

Pick: UNDER 43 (-107) via Caesars

The Seahawks are winning games because of their defense and I don’t think that will be any different this week, especially against a rookie quarterback.

I’m not as confident in the UNDER as MacMillan, and would rather lay the points even at -6.5 on the Seahawks on the road. I see them making life difficult for Fernando Mendoza in his first NFL start while getting their offense going against a poor Raiders defense.

Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 30, Raiders 13

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