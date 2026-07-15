Sparks vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, July 15

Olivia Miles and the Minnesota Lynx briefly fell out of the top spot in the WNBA standings, but they have bounced back with three wins in a row, including a four-point win at home against the Phoenix Mercury on Monday night.

While the Lynx are 18-6 in the 2026 campaign, they have struggled against the spread as of late, falling to 5-5 ATS as home favorites after Monday’s win. Despite that, oddsmakers still have the Lynx set as 12.5-point favorites at home against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Los Angeles dropped to 10-12 on the season with a recent loss to the Atlanta Dream, and it remains without star guard Kelsey Plum (leg) in this matchup. The Sparks are just 3-7 without the All-Star guard, and they have struggled all season long on the defensive end.

Minnesota won the first meeting between these teams by 16 points in Los Angeles, riding a 31-point game from Miles. Can it cover the spread at home after playing nine straight games decided by less than 10 points?

This game is set for 1 p.m. EST, one of two afternoon games in the W on July 15. Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction with these Western Conference foes squaring off for the second time in 2026.

Sparks vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks +12.5 (-110)

Lynx -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sparks: +575

Lynx: -850

Total

182.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Sparks vs. Lynx How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sports Network, Victory+ Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Sparks record: 10-12

Lynx record: 18-6

Sparks vs. Lynx Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

Cameron Brink -- questionable

Kelsey Plum -- out

Lynx Injury Report

Emma Cechova -- out

Napheesa Collier -- out

Dorka Juhasz -- questionable

Sparks vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Olivia Miles 18+ Points (-168)

In today’s edition of Peter’s Points – my daily WNBA Best Bets column – I shared why Miles is undervalued against arguably the worst defense in the WNBA:

Lynx rookie Olivia Miles torched the Sparks earlier this season, scoring 31 points while shooting 12-for-15 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

The rookie is third in the odds to win the league’s MVP award this season, and she’s really turned up her scoring as of late. Miles has 21 or more points in five of her last six games, pushing her season average to 19.4 points per game.

So, I love moving her line down to “18+ points” on Wednesday against this Sparks team. Los Angeles ranks 14th in the WNBA in defensive rating and 15th in opponent points per game this season, and it’s already shown it doesn’t have a great option to guard Miles.

The Lynx rookie has at least 18 points in 11 of her last 14 games.

Sparks vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick

The Lynx have the best against the spread record in the WNBA, but they haven’t been able to win by a wide margin as of late. Their last double-digit win was 10 games ago against this Los Angeles team, and the Sparks have been pretty solid against the spread as road underdogs (4-2 ATS) in the 2026 campaign.

So, I’m going to take the OVER in this matchup instead.

The Lynx are second in the league in points per game (90.6) while the Sparks are sixth, and these teams combined for 182 points in their first meeting this season. Los Angeles has the No. 15 scoring defense in 2026, and it has allowed or scored over 100 points in five of its last six games.

Since the last meeting between these teams, the Sparks have combined for OVER 182.5 points in six of seven matchups.

I’ll trust the Lynx offense to hang a huge number at home on Wednesday.

Pick: OVER 182.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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