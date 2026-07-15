Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Olivia Miles, Dominique Malonga, Valkyries-Fever)

Wednesday’s WNBA action gets started early, as the Chicago Sky are holding their annual “Camp Day” against the Seattle Storm with a tip-off at 12 p.m. EST.

That’s one of two matinee matchups on July 15, as the Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks are set to play at 1 p.m. EST as part of this three-game slate:

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx

Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever

While both of those afternoon matchups are worth watching and wagering on, the game of the day is between the Valkyries and Fever on Wednesday night. Both of these teams are in the mix to win the title this season, and they’ve already played two close games in the 2026 season.

Fresh off of a 1-1 showing on Tuesday , I’m eyeing a play for each of the three games on Wednesday, including a player prop for rookie sensation Olivia Miles in the Sparks vs. Lynx showdown.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 60-46 (+3.12 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 235-209-2 (+6.02 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dominique Malonga OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-129)

Olivia Miles 18+ Points (-168)

Golden State Valkyries-Indiana Fever OVER 168.5 (-110)

Dominique Malonga OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-129)

Storm star center Dominique Malonga is averaging 7.9 rebounds per game in the 2026 season, but she missed time with a concussion that led to a few games with limited minutes.

Over her last 10 games, Malonga has nine or more rebounds six times, including in each of her last three appearances.

She should be able to control the glass against the Sky, who rank 11th in the WNBA in rebound percentage and dead last in the league in opponent rebounds per game in 2026. Chicago is third in the league in pace, so there should be a few extra possessions on both sides on Wednesday.

After opening the season with seven straight games with eight or fewer boards, Malonga has a renewed commitment to the glass over her last 10, making her a valuable pick with this line set at just 8.5 boards.

Olivia Miles 18+ Points (-168)

Lynx rookie Olivia Miles torched the Sparks earlier this season, scoring 31 points while shooting 12-for-15 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

The rookie is third in the odds to win the league’s MVP award this season, and she’s really turned up her scoring as of late. Miles has 21 or more points in five of her last six games, pushing her season average to 19.4 points per game.

So, I love moving her line down to “18+ points” on Wednesday against this Sparks team. Los Angeles ranks 14th in the WNBA in defensive rating and 15th in opponent points per game this season, and it’s already shown it doesn’t have a great option to guard Miles.

The Lynx rookie has at least 18 points in 11 of her last 14 games.

Golden State Valkyries-Indiana Fever OVER 168.5 (-110)

Golden State has the No. 1 scoring defense in the WNBA, which has led to it hitting the UNDER in the majority of its games in the 2026 season. Despite that, I like the OVER in the third meeting between these teams this season.

Indiana is the polar opposite of the Fever, ranking No. 1 in offensive rating and No. 1 in pace while the Valkyries are dead last in pace and would rather play in the half court. However, Golden State allowed 90 and 88 points in two meetings with the Fever earlier this season, combining for 172 and 178 points in those contests.

The Fever are averaging 94.0 points per game this season, so even an off game for them should end up in the 80s.

As much as Golden State relies on its defense, it also takes a ton of 3-pointers, ranking No. 1 in the league in 3s made and attempted per game this season. If the Valkyries get hot, they could easily push this game over with that 3-point volume.

Finally, the Fever are an OVER machine at home this season. Indiana has hit the OVER in the majority of its games overall, but that number jumps to a 67 percent hit rate at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

I think this line is a little too low on Wednesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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