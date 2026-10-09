Sportsbook Insiders: Trevor Lawrence Highlights Biggest Movers in NFL MVP Odds

We're four weeks into the 2026 NFL season, and we're already starting to get an idea of which quarterbacks will be in the race to be named the league's MVP.

There is a group of five quarterbacks that have created some separation from the rest of the pack. There are usual suspects in that group, like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes, and then there are a couple of unexpected names in that group: Brock Purdy and Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars won the AFC South with an impressive 13-4 record last season, but for them to become true Super Bowl contenders in 2026, they needed Lawrence to take a step forward in his development in his second year under head coach Liam Coen, and that's exactly what has happened. As a result, the Jaguars are 3-1 through the first four weeks, and he's firmly in the top five on the odds list to win the award.

Joey Fezel, Head of Football at Caesars Sportsbook, told us that Lawrence is up to fourth on the odds list at +750:

“Following Week 4, Trevor Lawrence enjoyed a boost in MVP odds. Jacksonville is playing well, just like they did a year ago, and Trevor is a big part of that. He now has the fourth-shortest MVP odds (+750), trailing only Josh Allen, Brock Purdy, and Patrick Mahomes.”

Ty Gour, a Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, mentioned that Lawrence was the biggest mover of the week after a strong performance in the Jaguars' win against the Bengals:

"The biggest mover last week was Trevor Lawrence. With that win against the Bengals, he moved himself from 14-1 down to 8-1, so that puts him right back in the middle of that contender pack with Allen, Purdy, Lamar, and Mahomes."

Allen remains the betting favorite across every sportsbook, but with a potential knee injury keeping him limited from a rushing perspective, it could open the door for Lawrence to make another move up the odds board this week.

The Jaguars are 7.5-point favorites against the Eagles on Sunday morning in London.

NFL MVP Odds

Josh Allen: +280

Brock Purdy: +300

Patrick Mahomes: +650

Trevor Lawrence: +650

Lamar Jackson: +1000

Dak Prescott: +1000

Joe Burrow: +1700

Matthew Stafford: +3000

Jahmyr Gibbs: +4500

Drake Maye: +4500

Jalen Hurts: +5000

Bryce Young: +5000

Bijan Robinson: +5000

Kenneth Walker III: +5500

Jared Goff: +5500

Caleb Williams :+6000

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