Victor Wembanyama Injury Update Drops Spurs NBA Finals Odds After Game 2 Loss

Suddenly, the San Antonio Spurs' NBA Finals hopes are hanging in the balance.

Superstar big man Victor Wembanyama was injured in Game 2 of the first round against the Portland Trail Blazers, suffering a concussion after landing face first on the floor. He now cannot return to full participation for at least the next 48 hours putting his status for Games 3 and 4 in Portland in serious jeopardy.

Per NBA guidelines, Wembanyama cannot return to full participation for 48 hours but can resume gradual activity in 24 hours as long as his symptoms don't worsen. Then he must hit several benchmarks while being symptom-free before he is cleared to play. He'll then require… https://t.co/9Szz0FIu6s — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2026

The average recovery time for NBA players that have suffered concussions is seven to 10 days, so there's a chance Wembanyama could be sidelined all the way until Game 7 (if necessary) in this first-round matchup.

Victor Wembanyama's fall sure looked like a concussion. Knocked out cold after his chin hit the ground. The average NBA recovery time for a concussion is 7-10 days. 7 days would be Game 5. 10 days would be Game 7. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) April 22, 2026

This is a gigantic blow to the Spurs' NBA Finals chances, and they fell from +550 to +650 in the odds at DraftKings after losing Game 2. San Antonio led for most of Game 2, but a massive run by the Blazers in the fourth quarter helped them even the series. Now, with Wemby's status in question for Game 3 and beyond, the Spurs are just 1.5-point road favorites in Friday's matchup.

It would be shocking to see Wembanyama clear the concussion protocol by Friday, and it's definitely possible that he'll miss both games in Portland.

With San Antonio losing Game 2 on Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder went from -105 to -120 to win the NBA Finals, a sign that oddsmakers view them as the clear favorite to come out of the Western Conference.

San Antonio remains in a tie with Boston (which also lost Game 2 at home) to win the Finals in the latest odds. However, the Spurs are a significantly worse team on both ends of the floor if Wemby doesn't play. The Spurs went 62-20 in the regular season, but they lost six of the 18 games that the MVP candidate missed.

Wembanyama also scored 35 points to lead San Antonio in Game 1, and without his offense, San Antonio mustered just 103 points in Game 2. After opening as -2000 favorites to beat the Blazers, the Spurs are down to -550 in the latest odds.

Bettors should stay away from any Spurs futures until a clear timeline is established for the star center's return.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $300 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet and that bet wins.