Victor Wembanyama Injury Update Drops Spurs NBA Finals Odds After Game 2 Loss
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Suddenly, the San Antonio Spurs' NBA Finals hopes are hanging in the balance.
Superstar big man Victor Wembanyama was injured in Game 2 of the first round against the Portland Trail Blazers, suffering a concussion after landing face first on the floor. He now cannot return to full participation for at least the next 48 hours putting his status for Games 3 and 4 in Portland in serious jeopardy.
The average recovery time for NBA players that have suffered concussions is seven to 10 days, so there's a chance Wembanyama could be sidelined all the way until Game 7 (if necessary) in this first-round matchup.
This is a gigantic blow to the Spurs' NBA Finals chances, and they fell from +550 to +650 in the odds at DraftKings after losing Game 2. San Antonio led for most of Game 2, but a massive run by the Blazers in the fourth quarter helped them even the series. Now, with Wemby's status in question for Game 3 and beyond, the Spurs are just 1.5-point road favorites in Friday's matchup.
It would be shocking to see Wembanyama clear the concussion protocol by Friday, and it's definitely possible that he'll miss both games in Portland.
With San Antonio losing Game 2 on Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder went from -105 to -120 to win the NBA Finals, a sign that oddsmakers view them as the clear favorite to come out of the Western Conference.
San Antonio remains in a tie with Boston (which also lost Game 2 at home) to win the Finals in the latest odds. However, the Spurs are a significantly worse team on both ends of the floor if Wemby doesn't play. The Spurs went 62-20 in the regular season, but they lost six of the 18 games that the MVP candidate missed.
Wembanyama also scored 35 points to lead San Antonio in Game 1, and without his offense, San Antonio mustered just 103 points in Game 2. After opening as -2000 favorites to beat the Blazers, the Spurs are down to -550 in the latest odds.
Bettors should stay away from any Spurs futures until a clear timeline is established for the star center's return.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2