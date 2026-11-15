Steelers vs. Bengals Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can Cincy Cover at Home?)

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North showdown on Sunday Night Football.

The Bengals and Steelers are locked atop the division at 6-2, with the Browns a few games back at 5-4. Both teams enter this game on four-game winning streaks.

Pittsburgh got a home win over the Bengals back in Week 3, taking down its rivals by a final score of 30-27.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup with a final score prediction.

Steelers vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Steelers +3.5 (-110)

Bengals -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Steelers: +150

Bengals: -180

Total

49.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Line Movement: The line hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has gone up a point from 48.5 to 49.5.

Steelers vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

I've been writing for more than a week now about how I'm all in on the Bengals , so it'd be hypocritical of me to bet against them in a big Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since Week 4, the Bengals' offense has led the NFL in both EPA per play and success rate, and Joe Burrow is leading every NFL quarterback in virtually every passing metric despite already having his BYE week.

The Steelers are coming off their BYE week, but it's important to note that they've had the fourth-easiest schedule in the NFL through the first nine weeks. Despite having a cupcake start to their schedule, they're just 14th in net yards per play, and their offense is in the bottom half of the NFL in both EPA per play and success rate.

This game is going to show us that the Bengals are contenders and the Steelers are pretenders. Lay the points on Cincinnati.

Pick: Bengals -3.5 (-105) via TheScore Bet

The Bengals have shown that they’re for real in recent weeks. Their only two losses came at Pittsburgh and at home against the Jaguars, who we now know are for real themselves.

It’s hard to bet against the Steelers coming out of a bye week, but they haven’t done enough against tough opponents to warrant a bet on them, either.

Final Score Prediction: Bengals 27, Steelers 23

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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