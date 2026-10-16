Steelers vs. Buccaneers Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Can Tampa Bay Win Two Straight?)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to make it two wins in a row when they welcome in the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers got their first win of the season with a 24-16 upset in Dallas last Thursday night. They had lost by one score in each of their first four games of the year.

The Steelers are also looking for two straight wins, which is something they haven’t been able to find yet this year. They’ve alternated wins and losses through five weeks, with both of their defeats coming on the road.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 6 matchup with a final score prediction.

Steelers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Steelers -2.5 (-112)

Buccaneers +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Steelers: -142

Buccaneers: +120

Total

39.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Line Movement: The spread has moved by just a half point from -3 to -2.5 since the odds opened for this game. The total has also moved slightly, dropping from 40.5 to 39.5.

Steelers vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense may be the most underrated unit in the NFL. They rank sixth in opponent EPA per play and seventh in opponent rush success rate, which is hugely important when it comes to slowing down the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense.

At the same time, let's also not think the Buccaneers' offense found its stride by scoring against the Cowboys last Thursday night, as Dallas has a defense that a JV team could move the ball against. Even if Baker Mayfield returns to the lineup, his first few starts of the season gave me little confidence in his game. He's dead last amongst starting quarterbacks in adjusted EPA per play this season.

Several signs are pointing to this game being a low-scoring affair, so I'm going to bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 40.5 (-110) via BetMGM

The UNDER does seem like the best bet for this game, but I’m tempted to take the Bucs as home underdogs as well.

The Steelers are 0-2 on the road with losses in New England and Cleveland. The Bucs should be feeling good after their first win of the season, and they had a few extra days off, too.

Tampa Bay has played a few low-scoring games so far this season, and Pittsburgh can be slowed down in its own right.

Final Score Prediction: Buccaneers 21, Steelers 17

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