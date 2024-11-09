Steelers vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders are set to throw down in an intriguing Week 10 interconference showdown.
You can check out the odds for the game, including my best bet, in my betting preview here. In this article, we're talking player props, including an anytime touchdown scorer for this matchup. Let's dive into them.
Steelers vs. Commanders Prop Bets
- Jayden Daniels UNDER 223.5 Pass Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Najee Harris OVER 63.5 Rush Yards (-115) via DraftKings
- Calvin Austin III Touchdown (+490) via FanDuel
Jayden Daniels UNDER 223.5 Pass Yards (-114)
Jayden Daniels to go UNDER his passing yards total is my No. 4 ranked player prop this week:
The Commanders have only faced one team this season who currently ranks inside the top half of the NFL in opponent EPA per play. They could be in for a rude awakening against an elite Steelers defense that is well poised to shut down the rookie quarterback.
The Commanders have also relied on their run game more lately. They not have a 51.86% run play rate this season with a 54.87% run play rate over their last three games.
Najee Harris OVER 63.5 Rush Yards (-115)
The Commanders can be had on the ground. They enter this week ranking 29th in the NFL in opponent rush EPA and 28th in opponent rush success rate.
Najee Harris has been red-hot lately, including posting three-straight games of 100+ rush yards. As a result, the Steelers have begun to lean on him and leave Jaylen Warren on the sidelines. The good news is he doesn't even need to get 100+ rush yards again this week, 64 yards is enough to get us the win. Considering he's averaging 74.0 yards per game this season, we aren't asking too much from him.
Calvin Austin III Touchdown (+490)
The Steelers traded for Mike Williams, but I don't expect him to make a significant impact in his debut for Pittsburgh. That's why I'm going to bet on Calvin Austin III to score a touchdown for a second-straight week. He has seen at least four targets in three straight games and his production has significantly increased since Russell Wilson has taken over at quarterback.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
