Steelers vs. Saints Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Pittsburgh Favored to Move to 5-2; Can It Cover?)

Another week, another international game in the NFL!

The league heads to Paris for Week 7 of the 2026 season where Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the New Orleans Saints and second-year signal-caller Tyler Shough.

Pittsburgh is right back in the playoff mix in the AFC this season, sitting at 4-2 through six weeks after a comeback win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. It hasn't always been pretty for the Steelers this season, but their defense (sixth in EPA/Play) has been one of the best in the league, helping them stay in games.

Rodgers ranks just 30th amongst quarterbacks with at least 50 plays this season in success rate, which is a bit of a concern against a New Orleans team that has been able to put points on the board this season. The Saints’ defense is just 27th in EPA/Play, but Shough has moved the ball pretty well in his second NFL season, leading New Orleans to a win over the New York Giants last Sunday.

Oddsmakers have set the Steelers as “road” favorites in this matchup, and they need every win they can get with the AFC North featuring four over .500 teams through the first six weeks.

All season long, the SI Betting team has shared our final score predictions for every NFL game, and with the league exploring the Paris market, we’re still here to give picks. The fun part of these final score predictions is that they are intended to give bettors some insight on how to bet on the spread, moneyline and total each week.

With Pittsburgh in the thick of a playoff race and New Orleans looking to get back in the NFC South mix, who wins in Paris?

Let’s check out the latest odds, analysis and my score prediction for the first matchup in the NFL on Sunday.

Steelers vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Steelers -3.5 (-102)

Saints +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Steelers: -185

Saints: +154

Total

44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

This spread has moved quite a bit in the Steelers’ favor since opening with them as 2.5-point favorites . Pittsburgh is now favored by 3.5 – a whole point move – and is -185 on the moneyline to get the win. A 5-2 start would put Aaron Rodgers and company in a great spot to make the playoffs in the AFC, though all four teams in the division are over .500 through six weeks.

Steelers vs. Saints Score Prediction

This week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for every NFL game in his Road to 272 column . He’s backing Pittsburgh to cover the spread in Paris as it looks to move to 5-2:

The Steelers' run game against the Saints' run defense will be the biggest difference-maker in this game. Pittsburgh has done a great job running the football this season, ranking fifth in rush EPA, and Jaylen Warren is averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Now they face a Saints defense that's last in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate, while also giving up 4.8 yards per rush. If Warren can be effective on the ground, the Saints' offense will struggle to keep pace.

The Steelers' defense is top 10 in the NFL in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate. Let's hope that defense travels.

I'm going to back the Steelers as favorites in France.

I love MacMillan’s reasoning for this bet, and I’m also taking the Steelers to win on Sunday morning.

Shough has put up some big passing stats in games this season, but he’s still just 20th in success rate amongst QBs with at least 50 plays in the 2026 campaign. This New Orleans team also has one good win (over Baltimore) and some questionable losses through six weeks.

The defense is one of the worst in the NFL, and Week 6 showed that Pittsburgh’s defense can take over a game, especially against a young quarterback. The Steelers shut down Tampa Bay in the second half and ended up winning in overtime despite Rodgers and the offense struggling most of the day.

I don’t expect a ton of points from Pittsburgh – that simply hasn’t been the team's M.O. in 2026 – but it should do enough to cover in Week 7.

Final Score Prediction: Steelers 26, Saints 20

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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