Storm vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, July 15

The Seattle Storm and Chicago Sky kick off Wednesday’s WNBA action with a 12 p.m. EST start, as the Sky are celebrating their annual “Camp Day” for summer camps in the area.

There’s nothing better than some early basketball, but both of these teams are struggling in the 2026 season heading into their first meeting.

Seattle has just six wins in the 2026 campaign, including a shaky 2-11 record on the road. The Storm are in a rebuild around top picks Dominique Malonga and Awa Fam, but it has led to some underwhelming offensive numbers in 2026.

The Storm rank 14th in offensive rating, 14th in points per game and 12th in effective field goal percentage, posting a net rating of minus-6.2 (13th in the league) in the process.

Chicago isn’t much better – it is ninth in the WNBA in net rating – but oddsmakers have it favored in this matchup. The Sky are 6-9 against the Western Conference in 2026, which is impressive considering that they have just one win against the East.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this matinee matchup in the W.

Storm vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Storm +3.5 (-110)

Sky -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Storm: +136

Sky: -162

Total

171.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Storm vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 15

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): CW Seattle, CW26, WNBA League Pass

Storm record: 6-19

Sky record: 7-16

Storm vs. Sky Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

Ezi Magbegor -- out

Taina Mair -- out

Sky Injury Report

Rickea Jackson -- out

Skylar Diggins -- out

DiJonai Carrington -- out

Kamilla Cardoso -- questionable

Storm vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets

Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dominique Malonga OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-129)

In today’s edition of Peter’s Points – my daily WNBA Best Bets column – I broke down why Malonga should have a big game on the glass against Chicago:

Storm star center Dominique Malonga is averaging 7.9 rebounds per game in the 2026 season, but she missed time with a concussion that led to a few games with limited minutes.

Over her last 10 games, Malonga has nine or more rebounds six times, including in each of her last three appearances.

She should be able to control the glass against the Sky, who rank 11th in the WNBA in rebound percentage and dead last in the league in opponent rebounds per game in 2026. Chicago is third in the league in pace, so there should be a few extra possessions on both sides on Wednesday.

After opening the season with seven straight games with eight or fewer boards, Malonga has a renewed commitment to the glass over her last 10, making her a valuable pick with this line set at just 8.5 boards.

Storm vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

So far this season, the OVER has hit in seven of Chicago’s 10 games at home, and the Sky have really turned things around on offense as of late.

They’re fourth in the league in offensive rating over their last 10 games, clearing 171.5 points in eight of those matchups.

Seattle has been far from a good offensive team in the 2026 season, but this is a pretty solid matchup against a Sky team that is in the bottom five in the league in both defensive rating and opponent points per game.

I don’t trust either of these struggling squads to cover, so I’d much rather take the OVER on Wednesday.

Pick: OVER 171.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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