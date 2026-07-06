Storm vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, July 6

Kelsey Plum’s injuries in the 2026 season have certainly hurt the Los Angeles Sparks, who are two games under .500 heading into Monday’s clash with the Seattle Storm.

Plum (lower left leg) was ruled out for four weeks last month, putting the Sparks in a crucial stretch before the All-Star break if they want to make the playoffs. Los Angeles has just a .444 winning percentage in 2026, and it’s struggled at home (3-6) heading into this game.

The Storm are in a clear rebuild around Dominique Malonga, Awa Fam and some of their other young pieces, and it’s led to a 5-17 start to the 2026 season. Seattle is just 1-9 on the road this season, and it has dropped back-to-back games since beating the Atlanta Dream in late June.

Can the Sparks take advantage as home favorites on Monday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.

Storm vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Storm +3.5 (-110)

Sparks -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Storm: +140

Sparks: -166

Total

173.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Storm vs. Sparks How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): CW Seattle, Spectrum Sports Network, USA Network

Storm record: 5-17

Sparks record: 8-10

Storm vs. Sparks Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

Taina Mair -- out

Sparks Injury Report

Kelsey Plum -- out

Cameron Brink -- out

Storm vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dearica Hamby 7+ Rebounds (-163)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Hamby could have a huge game on the boards against Seattle:

Sparks forward Dearica Hamby is averaging 7.9 rebounds per game this season, and she picked up 10 boards in her first meeting with the Storm, which ended in a five-point Sparks win.

Hamby averaged 9.2 rebounds per game in her second season in Los Angeles, but that number has dropped to 7.9 in each of the last two seasons. The star forward still has at least seven boards in 12 of her 18 games in 2026.

The Storm are dead last in the W in rebound percentage in the 2026 campaign, and 14th in opponent rebounds per game. That makes this an ideal matchup for Hamby to come just around her season average tonight.

Storm vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick

The Storm are in a complete rebuild, and a young team is naturally going to struggle on the road.

Seattle has won just one of 10 road games in the 2026 campaign, posting a league-worst net rating of minus-16.9 in those games.

Now, the Sparks haven’t been great at home, winning just three times in 2026, but their biggest weakness won’t be exposed by the Storm.

Los Angeles is dead last in the league in defensive rating, but the Storm are in the bottom three in offensive rating and average just 80.0 points per game (14th in the W).

I think the Sparks – even with Plum out – have enough offensive firepower to at least win this game. With Plum, they took down the Storm by five in Seattle earlier this season.

Pick: Sparks Moneyline (-166 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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