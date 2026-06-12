Tempo vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

A chance to win the Eastern Conference nod in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup is still on the table for the Toronto Tempo, as they held off the Connecticut Sun in overtime on Wednesday night to improve to 2-1 in Cup play and 7-5 overall this season.

Now, the Tempo are set as road underdogs against the Washington Mystics, who are just 4-6 through 10 games and already have two losses in three Commissioner's Cup games.

Washington has an extremely young team, and it ranks in the bottom five in the WNBA in net rating (minus-5.0) so far this season. Still, oddsmakers are giving Shakira Austin and the Mystics the edge at home, where they are just 1-3 in the 2026 season.

Can the Tempo come in and pull out an upset? Toronto has a serious case to make the playoffs this season, as it has some proven veteran talent in Marina Mabrey, Brittney Sykes and Nyara Sabally.

Let’s jump right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on Friday night.

Tempo vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tempo +2.5 (-110)

Mystics -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Tempo: +120

Mystics: -142

Total

168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tempo vs. Mystics How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 12

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION

Tempo record: 7-5

Mystics record: 4-6

Tempo vs. Mystics Injury Reports

Tempo Injury Report

Temi Fagbenle -- probable

Kiki Rice -- out

Nyara Sabally -- questionable

Mystics Injury Report

Kiki Iriafen -- questionable

Tempo vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets

Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet

Marina Mabrey OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-127)

Mabrey had a 3-for-9 game from beyond the arc against Washington earlier this season, and she’s made at least three shots from deep in seven of her 12 games.

The star guard is taking a career-high 8.3 3-pointers per game, shooting 34.3 percent from beyond the arc. This is a great matchup for Mabrey, as the Mystics are 12th in opponent 3-point percentage and 13th in opponent 3-pointers made per game this season.

Since the Tempo have given Mabrey and Brittney Sykes the green light to hunt shots, I love this line for Mabrey against one of the weaker perimeter defenses in the league.

Tempo vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m trusting this Tempo team on the road:

This season, the Tempo are 4-2 against the spread as underdogs, though they did lose their season opener to Washington by three points, 68-65.

I’m not taking too much away from that game, as Toronto’s offense has completely transformed since then and is now No. 5 in the league.

Washington (minus-5.0 net rating in 2026) has struggled at home, winning just one of four games. It has covered the spread in three of those matchups, but the Mystics’ last two wins are against struggling teams in Seattle and Chicago, and their wins over Toronto and Indiana came by a combined five points.

The Mystics aren’t exactly equipped to blow teams out, as they’re 12th in the league in offensive rating and 10th in defensive rating so far this season. Toronto outranks Washington in both of those categories, and it’s won back-to-back games to jump into a playoff position in the standings.

I wouldn't be shocked if the Tempo pull off an upset on Friday night, but I’ll take the 2.5-point cushion in case this game comes down to the wire like the first meeting between these squads in 2026.

Pick: Tempo +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .