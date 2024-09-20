Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 4
Norman, Oklahoma will be home to the biggest game on the Saturday Week 4 slate when Tennessee welcomes the Sooners to the SEC.
Vols head coach will go up against his former team with his star quarterback Nico Iamaleava against the Sooners, who have struggled despite an undefeated start to the young season. Can OU start its conference journey with an upset win?
Here's the updated odds, our betting preview and final score prediction for Saturday's showdown.
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tennessee: -7.5 (-104)
- Oklahoma: +7.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Tennessee: -285
- Oklahoma: +230
Total: 56.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
The Vols will take its dominant start to the season on the road for its first true road game of the season. While the competition has been subpar for the most part, posting a margin of 191-13 so far this season.
However, this will be a true test against an elite Oklahoma defense making its SEC debut. Will the team hold up? Here’s what I had to say earlier in the week.
[Oklahoma quarterback Jackson] Arnold has not yet been able to make good on his lofty expectations for the Sooners. Injuries to the offensive line have hampered the effectiveness of the offense, but Arnold has been sacked nine times through three games. He has completed 62% of his passes while rushing 36 times through three games and adding two scores (both coming last week against Tulane). Overall, OU is outside the top 100 in yards per play, can Arnold find answers as SEC play picks up?
That won’t fly against the Vols’ potent defensive line, which has arguably the best prospect on the defensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft, James Pearce. Tennessee will likely shut down Oklahoma’s offense put the team into obvious passing situations and win without blitzing.
OU’s offense may sputter against a tough test on defense, but Tennessee’s offense may not be as good as we think given the first three weeks. This is an elite offense, no doubt, but this is the first test for Iamaleava, and this offense that will be facing an elite defense.
Meanwhile, I’m curious to see how this Oklahoma defense holds up against the high-powered Tennessee offense. The Vols have been able to put up points in bunches, but the team did get to 51 points against NC State with some fortuitous bounces along the way, totaling only 460 total yards.
Given this is Iamaleava’s first true road start, and an Oklahoma team that is quite stout, 23rd in yards per play allowed thus far, I believe that the Vols offense may sputter out of the gates against Brent Venables's defense.
I like Tennessee to win the game, but this may not be a shootout like the over/under may state. The Vols will win with its defense more than its offense, which may surprise some.
Final Score Prediction: Tennessee 34, Oklahoma 17
