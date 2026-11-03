Texans vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

The Los Angeles Chargers are still seeking their first win of the season, and to make matters worse, they're yet to cover the spread. If good teams win but great teams cover, what do you call a team that doesn't win OR cover?

Their season is already effectively over, but they'll still try to get a notch in the victory column in Week 9 when they take on the Houston Texans, who are coming off their BYE week.

The Texans have also had a rough start to their season, but it's still salvageable at 2-5. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AFC showdown.

Texans vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Texans -4.5 (-115)

Chargers +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Texans -230

Chargers +190

Total

OVER 40.5 (-115)

UNDER 40.5 (-105)

Texans vs. Chargers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 8

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Texans record: 2-5

Chargers record: 0-7

Texans vs. Chargers Betting Trends

Texans are 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Texans are 2-5 against the spread this season

The OVER 4-3 in Texans games this season

Chargers are 0-6-1 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 6-1 in Chargers games this season

Texans vs. Chargers Injury Reports

Texans Injury Report

Reed Blankenship, S - Questionable

David Montgomery, RB - Questionable

Jaylin Noel, WR - IR

Jalen Pitre, S - Questionable

Blake Fisher, OT - Questionable

Chargers Injury Report

Rodney Shelley, CB - Questionable

Donte Jackson, CB - Questionable

Deane Leonard, CB - Questionable

Kayode Awosika, G - Questionable

Brenen Thompson, WR - Questionable

Texans vs. Chargers Key Player to Watch

Nico Collins, WR - Houston Texans

The Texans' offense is a completely different animal when Nico Collins is healthy. In five games so far this season, he has racked up 24 receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns, for an average of 65.8 yards per game. With the Chargers' secondary dealing with some injuries, he could be in for another big performance.

Texans vs. Chargers Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 9 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Chargers' losing streak to continue:

If you're one of those people who continue to bet on the Chargers because of your preseason priors or because "they have to cover at some point, don't they?", then stop. Take a step away, and maybe opt not to bet on any Chargers game for the rest of the season.

Blame who or what you want, but this is the worst offense in football, ranking dead last in both EPA per play and success rate, worse than every other team you can think of. It's a dire situation in Los Angeles, and now they have to take on one of the better defenses in the NFL that's coming off a BYE week.

The Texans' offense has also been fairly strong this season as long as Nico Collins is healthy enough to be on the field.

I'll continue to fade the Chargers.

Pick: Texans -4.5 (-115) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to earn $50 in bonus bets every day for seven days . Simply sign up, deposit, and bet $5 on seven consecutive days, and receive your $350 bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.