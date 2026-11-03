Texans vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
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The Los Angeles Chargers are still seeking their first win of the season, and to make matters worse, they're yet to cover the spread. If good teams win but great teams cover, what do you call a team that doesn't win OR cover?
Their season is already effectively over, but they'll still try to get a notch in the victory column in Week 9 when they take on the Houston Texans, who are coming off their BYE week.
The Texans have also had a rough start to their season, but it's still salvageable at 2-5. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AFC showdown.
Texans vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texans -4.5 (-115)
- Chargers +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Texans -230
- Chargers +190
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-115)
- UNDER 40.5 (-105)
Texans vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 8
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Texans record: 2-5
- Chargers record: 0-7
Texans vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- Texans are 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Texans are 2-5 against the spread this season
- The OVER 4-3 in Texans games this season
- Chargers are 0-6-1 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 6-1 in Chargers games this season
Texans vs. Chargers Injury Reports
Texans Injury Report
- Reed Blankenship, S - Questionable
- David Montgomery, RB - Questionable
- Jaylin Noel, WR - IR
- Jalen Pitre, S - Questionable
- Blake Fisher, OT - Questionable
Chargers Injury Report
- Rodney Shelley, CB - Questionable
- Donte Jackson, CB - Questionable
- Deane Leonard, CB - Questionable
- Kayode Awosika, G - Questionable
- Brenen Thompson, WR - Questionable
Texans vs. Chargers Key Player to Watch
- Nico Collins, WR - Houston Texans
The Texans' offense is a completely different animal when Nico Collins is healthy. In five games so far this season, he has racked up 24 receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns, for an average of 65.8 yards per game. With the Chargers' secondary dealing with some injuries, he could be in for another big performance.
Texans vs. Chargers Prediction and Best Bet
In the Week 9 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Chargers' losing streak to continue:
If you're one of those people who continue to bet on the Chargers because of your preseason priors or because "they have to cover at some point, don't they?", then stop. Take a step away, and maybe opt not to bet on any Chargers game for the rest of the season.
Blame who or what you want, but this is the worst offense in football, ranking dead last in both EPA per play and success rate, worse than every other team you can think of. It's a dire situation in Los Angeles, and now they have to take on one of the better defenses in the NFL that's coming off a BYE week.
The Texans' offense has also been fairly strong this season as long as Nico Collins is healthy enough to be on the field.
I'll continue to fade the Chargers.
Pick: Texans -4.5 (-115) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets