Texans vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are both still looking for their first win as they meet up on Sunday afternoon.

The Texans’ first two games were both at home, losing 36-31 to Buffalo and then 20-6 to Cincinnati. Meanwhile, the Colts lost 41-23 at home to the Ravens before falling 33-30 in overtime in Kansas City in a game where they could’ve been more aggressive.

The Texans have won five straight meetings against the Colts, including 20-16 and 38-30 victories last year.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 3.

Texans vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texans -2.5 (-115)

Colts +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Texans: -142

Colts: +120

Total

43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Texans vs. Colts How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Texans record: 0-2

Colts record: 0-2

Texans vs. Colts Betting Trends

The Texans are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Colts are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The OVER is 5-5 in the Texans' last 10 games.

The OVER is 6-4 in the Colts' last 10 games, including 2-0 this season.

Texans vs. Colts Injury Reports

Texans Injury Report

Jake Hummel – questionable

Ed Ingram – questionable

Jadeveon Clowney – questionable

Nico Collins – questionable

Colts Injury Report

DJ Giddens – questionable

Ashton Dulin – questionable

Alec Pierce – questionable

Michael Clemons – questionable

Charvarius Ward – questionable

Texans vs. Colts Key Player to Watch

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Houston Texans

The Texans are going to need C.J. Stroud to do a better job of finding the end zone in Indianapolis. His 627 passing yards are the third-most in the league through two weeks, but his two touchdown passes both came in Week 1. He hasn’t turned the ball over yet, at least.

Last season, Stroud completed 36 of 58 passes (62%) for 445 yards with one touchdown and one interception in two games against the Colts. He did run for a touchdown in Week 18 as well.

Texans vs. Colts Prediction and Pick

These are two desperate teams heading into this Week 3 matchup. Each side is still looking for its first win, with the Colts’ overtime decisions haunting them after Sunday’s defeat.

Indianapolis has allowed 74 points through two games, and the Texans haven’t been a ton better with 56 points against in their two contests.

Last year’s Week 18 showdown saw a 38-30 final score, and while there may not be north of 60 points in this one, I see a high-scoring game in Indianapolis.

Pick: OVER 43.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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