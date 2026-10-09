Texans vs. Titans Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Can Houston Finally Get First Win?)

The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans are both still looking for their first wins of the season as they face off in Week 5 on Sunday afternoon.

It’s not really a huge surprise that the Titans are 0-4. They were -1.5 favorites in Week 1 against the Jets, but then underdogs in their last three contests.

The same can’t be said for the Texans, who came into this season with much higher hopes. The spread in their games has been -2.5 or smaller, with Houston being favored in its last three contests.

Houston has won three straight against Tennessee, though, and the Texans are big road favorites this week.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 5 matchup with a final score prediction.

Texans vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texans -7.5 (-110)

Titans +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Texans: -360

Titans: +285

Total

37.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Line Movement: The Texans have moved from -6.5 to -7.5 favorites since the odds opened for this game. That’s obviously a key number for the NFL, and it’s worth noting that -6.5 was -105 at opening. The total has also moved quite a bit, coming all the way down to 37.5 after opening at 40.5.

Texans vs. Titans Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

The Texans' defense is an interesting case study to begin the season. They're 26th in the league in opponent EPA per play but fifth in opponent success rate. That tells me that they've been great on a play-to-play basis, but they have been susceptible to explosive plays. It's good news for them that they now get to face one of the least explosive teams in the NFL, the Titans.

Tennessee has improved this season defensively, but Cam Ward has been terrible to begin the season, and I don't think he's going to fare well against this Texans defense.

I'll lay the points on Houston.

Pick: Texans -6.5 (-117) via BetRivers

This has to be the get-right spot for Houston. The Texans finally broke through for 30 points last week after scoring a total of 23 in their previous two games, and now get a chance to face off against a lackluster Titans squad.

There’s a part of me that thinks the Texans can get up to at least 30 points again, but I’d play it safe with the spread, even at -7.5.

Final Score Prediction: Texans 24, Titans 13

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