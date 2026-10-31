Titans vs. Bengals Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Can Cincy Cover Big Spread?)

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to keep rolling when they host the Tennessee titans on Sunday afternoon.

The Bengals went into their bye off a 31-24 win in Miami, and came out of it with a 35-13 blowout in Baltimore last week. It was a much-needed bounce back after losing in Pittsburgh and two the Jaguars before that.

Tennessee finally got in the win column two weeks ago, but fell 27-24 to Cleveland last week.

Cincinnati is a big home favorite in this Week 8 showdown.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup with a final score prediction.

Titans vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Titans +10 (-102)

Bengals -10 (-118)

Moneyline

Titans: +390

Bengals: -520

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: These teams are what they are, so it’s not too surprising that the spread has moved by just half a point since the odds opened for this game. The total hasn’t budged from 46.5.

Titans vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

All aboard the Bengals train! This is a team you're going to want to invest in. Not only do they have the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL, but they're playing at a high level on both sides of the ball. The Bengals are sixth in EPA per play and fifth in success rate, and Joe Burrow is fourth in the NFL in completion percentage over expected. We've known that he's a slow starter every regular season, but if he's starting to hit his stride, then opposing defenses need to be put on notice.

Do I need to say anything that you don't already know about this Titans team? They're in the conversation for the worst team in the league. Their quarterback stinks, their offense can't move the ball, and their defense doesn't have what it takes to slow down Cincinnati.

I'm comfortable laying double-digits on the Bengals.

Pick: Bengals -10 (-113) via Caesars

This game has a Bengals blowout written all over it. Cincinnati appears to have settled in after the bye, getting an easy road win in Baltimore last week.

Tennessee has been more competitive than expected this season, to be fair, but the Bengals will be ready to pounce this week.

Final Score Prediction: Bengals 35, Titans 17

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.