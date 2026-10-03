Titans vs. Ravens Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Can Baltimore Cover Big Spread?)

The Baltimore Ravens return from Brazil to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore got back on track with a wild 34-31 win last week after losing as -8.5 home favorites against the Saints in Week 2.

It’s been tough sledding for the Titans all season long, losing 23-10 to the Jets, 24-20 in a heartbreaker to the Eagles, and 12-7 to the Giants last week.

The Ravens beat the Titans 24-16 in their last matchup in 2023.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 4 matchup with a final score prediction.

Titans vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Titans +11.5 (-112)

Ravens -11.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Titans: +500

Ravens: -700

Total

43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: Neither the spread nor the total has moved since the odds opened for this game. The Ravens are still -11.5 favorites, and the total remains at 43.5.

Titans vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

I told myself after Week 1 that I was done betting on the Titans moving forward, and then I went against my word and bet on them to beat the Giants, only for Cam Ward to hand the game to New York on a baffling last-second interception.

Enough is enough, I'm done betting on Tennessee.

The Ravens are 2-1 to start the season, but oddly enough, they have had some bad luck. All the underlying metrics show they should've beaten the Saints in Week 2 and should've steamrolled the Cowboys in Week 3. They're fourth in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.6, fourth in the NFL in offensive EPA per play, and Lamar Jackson has returned to MVP form.

I want know part of betting on the Titans and hoping they can cover this number against Baltimore.

Pick: Ravens -11.5 (-106)

I also expect the Ravens to roll in this one. They may have been lucky to get the win last week, but it all counts the same in the standings, and now they’re back at home against an easy opponent.

Baltimore took it a bit too easy in its home opener against the Saints, and I don’t see the Ravens doing the same against the Titans. Derrick Henry will continue his great start to the season as the Ravens get an easy win at home.

Final Score Prediction: Ravens 27, Titans 13

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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