Titans vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12
The Tennessee Titans are set to take on the Houston Texans in what is projected to be a lopsided AFC South duel.
If you want to place a few prop bets on this game, you've come to the right place. I have three locked in including an anytime touchdown scorer.
Titans vs. Texans Player Prop Bets
- C.J Stroud Longest Completion UNDER 35.5 Yards (-115)
- Will Levis UNDER 17.5 Completions (-105)
- Tony Pollard Anytime Touchdown (+170)
C.J Stroud Longest Completion UNDER 35.5 Yards (-115)
C.J. Stroud to have his longest completion being 35 yards or shorter is my No. 4 ranked player prop for Week 12:
The Titans have allowed only seven completions of 20+ air yards (2nd in NFL) and they also have an opponent completion percentage of 20% on deep targets (1st in NFL). They have also allowed only 23 passing plays of 20+ yards this season, the fifth fewest mark in the NFL.
The Texans may win and cover this game, but I don't think they're going to do it by throwing deep balls. I'll bet on C.J. Stroud's longest completion being under 36.5 yards.
Will Levis UNDER 17.5 Completions (-105)
The Houston Texans secondary has been one of the best in the NFL this season, specifically at forcing incompletions. Their 55.1% opponent completion percentage is the best in the NFL by 5.42%. Levis is averaging 16.85 completions per game this season so if he just hits his season average against a secondary as good as the Texans, this bet will be a winner.
Tony Pollard Anytime Touchdown (+170)
The Titans' path to victory in this game is to run the ball early and often with Tony Pollard, who's averaging 4.3 yards per carry on the year. He only has three touchdowns, but if the Titans trust their run game against the Texans' defense, he's going to be in a great spot to score a fourth.
