Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jackets-Sabres, Sharks-Wild, Ducks-Flames)

The NHL enters the weekend with a three-game slate on Friday night.

The Sabres host the Blue Jackets to open things up, with the Wild hosting the Sharks and the Flames hosting the Ducks in the later slots.

I have a pick for all three games in my NHL best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Nov. 6.

NHL Best Bets for Friday, Nov. 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Buffalo Sabres (-170) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Minnesota Wild -1.5 (-105) vs. San Jose Sharks

Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames OVER 6.5 (-105)

Buffalo Sabres (-170) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Jackets are feeling good after beating the Avalanche on Tuesday night and the Stars last night, but now must finish out the second half of a back-to-back in Buffalo tonight. That puts Columbus in a tough spot, with the Sabres having both the rest and home-ice advantage.

Buffalo returned home from a four-game road trip and three days off with a 2-1 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday night. The Sabres are only 3-4-0 at home this season, but that’s a lot better than Columbus’ 1-4-0 record on the road.

The Sabres are in a good position to get some revenge against the Jackets after a 6-3 loss in Columbus to open October.

Minnesota Wild -1.5 (-105) vs. San Jose Sharks

Injuries on the blue line haven’t slowed down the Wild, who are 11-3-3 overall and 4-0-1 at home this season. Meanwhile, the Sharks look like a different team this season, going 7-9-1 thus far and 4-4-1 on the road.

San Jose has lost three straight and five of its last six games, with the lone win coming against the lowly Canucks. The Sharks lost four of those games by multiple goals, including a 7-2 loss in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The Wild have won two in a row and five of their last six games, with all five of those wins coming by at least two goals. They should be able to take care of business tonight at home and win by margin once again.

Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames OVER 6.5 (-105)

I’m surprised that this OVER isn’t juiced more in a Ducks game. Anaheim has scored five or more goals in each of its last six games, allowing four or more in five of those contests.

The Flames are a lower-scoring team in general, but the Ducks play open hockey that increases chances on both ends of the ice.

After the teams traded 4-2 wins last month, I think we finally see an OVER in this matchup tonight, especially with the Ducks in the second half of a back-to-back.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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