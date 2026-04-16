Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Ducks-Predators, Kings-Flames, Canucks-Oilers)

The NHL concludes the regular season with a six-game slate on Thursday night. There are still some playoff position battles ongoing with the Oilers, Ducks, and Kings all within one point of each other.

I’m targeting two favorites and an underdog to close out the regular season tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, April 16.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, April 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Anaheim Ducks (-115) at Nashville Predators

Los Angeles Kings (-142) at Calgary Flames

Vancouver Canucks +1.5 (+105) at Edmonton Oilers

Anaheim Ducks (-115) at Nashville Predators

The Ducks are looking to right the ship ahead of the playoffs. They’ve lost eight of their last nine games, and could fall to the second wild card spot in the West with a loss tonight.

The Predators are eliminated from playoff contention, so while they’ve been playing better recently, the desperation factor goes to Anaheim tonight.

I have to back a desperate Ducks team at a cheap -115 price tonight.

Los Angeles Kings (-142) at Calgary Flames

The Kings will need some help tonight to move up from the second wild card spot, but they also need to get a few points themselves.

Los Angeles is currently riding an eight-game point streak, going 6-0-2 in that span.

The Kings are looking to enter the playoffs on a high note, while the Flames have faded at the end of the season. Calgary has lost four of its last five games and six of its last eight.

Los Angeles should be able to take care of business tonight in Calgary.

Vancouver Canucks +1.5 (+105) at Edmonton Oilers

The Canucks have enjoyed playing spoiler in the last week. They’ve gone to overtime and won in their last three against the Sharks, Ducks, and Kings.

The Oilers need just one point tonight to secure the second spot in the Pacific Division, and they’ve lost four of their last five games.

I’ll take the Canucks on the +1.5 puck line at plus odds tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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