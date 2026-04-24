Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Lightning-Canadiens, Golden Knights-Mammoth, Oilers-Ducks)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs roll on with three more Game 3s on Friday night. All three series in action tonight are tied at one game apiece, so we should see some intense action on the ice.

I stayed hot with a 2-1 night on Thursday, cashing on the UNDER in Boston and Hurricanes on the road, while losing out on the UNDER in Los Angeles by an empty-net goal.

I’m targeting two totals and a home team for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, April 24.

NHL Best Bets for Friday, April 24

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens OVER 5.5 (-130)

Utah Mammoth (-108) vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks UNDER 6.5 (+130)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens OVER 5.5 (-130)

Both of the first two games of this series have gone to overtime, and I broke down this OVER pick in the Lightning vs. Canadiens betting preview :

There were 10 power plays in Game 1 and then 7 in Game 2. I’m expecting that physical play to continue on Friday night with the series shifting to Montreal.

These were two of the highest-scoring teams in the league in the regular season with the Lightning averaging 3.49 goals per game (4th-most) and the Habs not too far behind at 3.40 (7th-most).

We’re getting a total set at 5.5 juiced to the OVER tonight, and that’s the way I’m going in this one. Tampa Bay’s big guns haven’t quite popped off yet, and the Canadiens have plenty of offensive firepower as well.

Utah Mammoth (-108) vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Utah has been impressive through two games against Vegas, and I broke down this pick in the Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Game 3 betting preview :

Home ice advantage is always important, but especially so in the playoffs.

The Golden Knights were a much better team at home this season (20-12-9) than they were on the road (19-14-8), while Utah was slightly better at home. This will be the first home playoff game for the Mammoth, and the building is going to be rocking.

This has been a pretty even series so far, and the odds reflect that, but I’m going with the home team in Game 3.

Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks UNDER 6.5 (+130)

Goals have been flying in the net in this series, but I’m going the other way at a nice +130 price, as explained in the Oilers vs. Ducks betting preview :

It’s rare you see a total higher than 6.5 in the NHL, let alone the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and this should get there before puck drop.

However, I’m going the other way and taking the UNDER here.

The Oilers have playoff experience and are capable of clogging things up to play a more defensive style. That’s something that could frustrate the Ducks and limit Anaheim’s offensive firepower.

This could end up being another 6-5 type of game, but that’s a bet I’m willing to make at +130 odds.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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