Is TreVeyon Henderson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Patriots in NFL Week 2)

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson missed Week 1 of the 2026 season with an ankle injury, but he’s off the injury report and expected to play in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rap: TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) expected to make season debut in Week 2. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 18, 2026

Henderson, who practiced in full this week after not logging any practice time ahead of Week 1, said that he’s "ready to go" for this matchup.

This is a major boost to a New England running game that struggled to get anything going against the Seattle Seahawks in its season opener. The Patriots played their Week 1 game on a Wednesday night, and the sped up timeline made it tougher for Henderson to suit up.

After a long layoff between games, the second-year back should handle a sizable role in Week 2.

As a rookie, Henderson appeared in 17 games (four starts) for New England, rushing for 911 yards and nine scores on 180 carries (5.1 yards per carry). The Ohio State product was also a threat in the passing game, catching 35 of his 42 targets for 221 yards and an additional score.

Henderson will split time with veteran Rhamondre Stevenson in the Patriots’ backfield, but he carved out a nice role for himself in the second half of his rookie season.

Pittsburgh allowed 83 rushing yards to Bijan Robinson in Week 1, so this could be a bounce-back spot for Henderson and the Patriots’ offense.

Here’s a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop for this running back room on Sunday.

Best Patriots Prop Bet vs. Steelers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert explained why he still is buying Stevenson in the prop market, even with Henderson set to make his season debut.

Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 70.5 Rush + Rec Yards (-116)

Rhamondre Stevenson had a decent showing in Week 1, rushing for 51 yards on 18 carries while reeling in five of six targets for 44 yards. Those 95 yards led the team, and he’ll once again be a focal point against this Steelers defense.

The Falcons leaned heavily on Bijan Robinson against the Steelers last week as the star back ran for 83 yards on 21 carries and had 90 receiving yards on eight catches. Now, Stevenson won’t be used as much as Robinson was for the Falcons, but this also isn’t a high number at 70.5.

TreVeyon Henderson appears ready to go for Week 2, which will eat into Stevenson’s touches, but that also explains why this line is down a bit for the veteran back.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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