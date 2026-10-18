Is Tyler Warren Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Colts in NFL Week 6)

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren was a late addition to the team's injury report this week, popping up on Friday with a groin injury.

Warren was injured during Friday's practice, which puts his status into question for Sunday. He's currently a game-time decision against the Tennessee Titans, as there has not been a report that indicates that he's trending towards playing -- or sitting out -- this AFC South rivalry matchup.

Tyler Warren (groin) listed questionable for Week 6.



He popped up on the injury report on Friday with a limited practice. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 16, 2026

The Colts did activate tight end Will Mallory from injured reserve on Saturday, and he's expected to play against the Titans.

So, Mallory could be insurance for the Colts in case Warren is unable to go.

We have activated TE Will Mallory from the IR list and his questionable designation has been lifted for #TENvsIND. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 17, 2026

This season, the former first-round pick has been heavily involved in the Indy offense, catching 30 of his 36 targets for 213 yards and two scores. He's also added three carries for six yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Colts opened as seven-point favorites in this game, but DraftKings Sportsbook has since dropped them back to just 6.5-point favorites at home. It's possible this line movement has to do with Warren's injury, though DraftKings is reporting that 80 percent of the spread bets in this game are on Indy to cover.

Here's a look at the best prop for Warren -- if he plays -- in Week 6.

Best Colts Prop Bet vs. Titans in NFL Week 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyler Warren 5+ Receptions (-178)

If Warren is able to play in Week 6, he is worth a look in the prop market when it comes to his receptions prop.

The former first-round pick has five or more catches in each of the last four weeks, and he's been targeted five or more times in all five games in 2026. That gives him a really solid floor against a Tennessee defense that is 28th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

With Alec Pierce still out of the lineup, Warren is the clear No. 1 option in the passing game for the Colts, catching 21 passes in three games since the big-bodied receiver went down. Warren was targeted nine times in Week 5, and I'd imagine he plays a good chunk of snaps if he's active on Sunday.

Through five weeks, Warren has played 91.1 percent of the Colts' offensive plays. Bettors need to wait for Warren's status, but this is a pretty solid price for him against a struggling Tennessee team.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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