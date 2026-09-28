Is Tyson Bagent Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Bears in NFL Week 3)

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent missed practice to open the week after being placed in concussion protocol, but he was able to return for Saturday's session ahead of Chicago's Monday night matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

After originally being listed as questionable for this primetime matchup, Bagent reportedly cleared concussion protocol on Sunday, allowing him to suit up in Monday night's matchup.

Despite that, the Bears quarterback will not get the start in place of the injured Caleb Williams. Instead, Chicago will start veteran Case Keenum, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, since he was the primary quarterback practicing with the first team this week.

The #Bears are expected to start Case Keenum at QB against the #Eagles tonight.



Caleb Williams has already been ruled out, and Tyson Bagent practiced only once this week. Bagent was eventually cleared from the concussion protocol, but Keenum is slated to start. pic.twitter.com/CNu4WyHjQu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2026

Keenum has not started an NFL game since 2023 when he made two starts for the Houston Texans. So, it's possible that the Bears end up turning to Bagent at some point in this game. In fact, the Eagles vs. Bears odds shifted in Chicago's favor after Bagent was taken off the injury report on Sunday.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Bears as 3.5-point underdogs at home on Monday, which has come down from 4.5 after Williams injured his hamstring in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams is expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury, which could pave the way for Bagent to start as early as Week 4 against the New York Jets. Bagent replaced Williams in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, going 5-for-9 for 54 yards. He also took a sack in the loss.

Replacing Williams won't be easy, as the dual-threat quarterback led Chicago to the best EPA/Play in the NFL in Week 1. He's worth about six points to the spread, according to various oddsmakers that spoke with Sports Illustrated earlier this week. So, the Bears would've likely closed as 1.5 or 2.5-point favorites in this matchup if he was healthy.

It'll be interesting to see if Chicago has a quick hook with Keenum on Monday, and Bagent's improved health should give Ben Johnson a few more options as Chicago looks to pull off an upset.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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