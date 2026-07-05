The USMNT is set to take on Belgium in the Round of 16 on Monday, and it received some major news on Sunday afternoon.

Star striker Folarin Balogun -- who has three goals in the 2026 World Cup -- will be available to play on Monday. Balogun was expected to serve a red-card ban in the match after he picked one up against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, but The Athletic reported on Sunday that FIFA has decided to suspend the ban, making the striker available on Monday.

Folarin Balogun will be available to play the USMNT’s round of 16 match against Belgium, with his one-game red-card ban that he received against Bosnia and Herzegovina suspended.



Article 27 of FIFA’s disciplinary code states that “the judicial body may decide to fully or… pic.twitter.com/zesheTrCjH — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 5, 2026

This is a massive boost for the USA, which opened as a -118 favorite to advance in the Round of 16 before eventually falling to an underdog later on in the week. Now, the Americans are the clear favorites in this match with Balogun available.

United States vs. Belgium Opening Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

To Advance

United States -135 (57.45% implied probability)

Belgium +105

3-Way Moneyline

United States +155

Belgium +180

Draw +235

Total

OVER 2.5 (-145)

UNDER 2.5 (+120)

Balogun's presence immediately improves the USMNT's offensive attack, as he's already scored three goals through three World Cup matches. He also had two goals in three Copa America matches back in 2024.

After holding on for a 2-0 win despite playing down a man against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, the United States is now favored to make the quarterfinals. It had opened as a slight favorite before falling to an underdog in the odds to advance later in the week. The total remains at 2.5, though the OVER is now at -145 odds after opening at -134.

It'll be interesting to see if Balogun can make an immediate impact for the Americans as they look to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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