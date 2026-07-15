Valkyries vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, July 15

The Golden State Valkyries’ seven-game winning streak is on the line on Wednesday, as they take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever for the third time this season.

These teams met twice back in late May, with the Fever picking up an eight-point win at home before Golden State returned the favor a week later with a two-point win in the Bay Area. Now, oddsmakers have the Fever set as 1.5-point favorites in Indiana on Wednesday night.

These teams are polar opposites in their playstyles, which could make for a chess match on the sidelines between head coaches Natalie Nakase and Stephanie White.

Indiana loves to push the pace (No. 1 in the league) and has the best offensive rating in the W in 2026. Meanwhile, the Valkyries are dead last in pace and have the No. 1 scoring defense in the league. Golden State lacks a true No. 1 option on offense, but it has strung together a massive winning streak behind elite defense and some impressive 3-point shooting.

The Valkyries are first in the WNBA in 3-point makes and attempts per game while ranking fifth in 3-point percentage.

A standalone matchup in the W calls for a few bets, and I’m eyeing a player prop and a game pick as these two Finals contenders battle on Wednesday.

Valkyries vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries +1.5 (-110)

Fever -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Valkyries: -102

Fever: -118

Total

168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Valkyries vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 15

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Valkyries record: 17-7

Fever record: 14-9

Valkyries vs. Fever Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

Gabby Williams -- questionable

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark -- probable

Valkyries vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Caitlin Clark UNDER 22.5 Points and Assists (-128)

I don’t love fading Clark since she’s one of the best offensive players in the league, but the star guard has been on a minutes limit as of late as she works her way back from a back issue.

That’s led to three games in a row where she’s played less than 25 minutes, and Clark has failed to clear 22.5 points and assists in back-to-back games.

She was held to 22 points and assists the last time these teams faced off, and Golden State not only has the No. 1 scoring defense, but it also allows the fewest assists per game in the W. If Clark isn’t back to her usual role, I think she’s facing an uphill battle to clear this line on Wednesday.

Valkyries vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

In today’s edition of Peter’s Points – my daily WNBA Best Bets column – I examined why this total may be too low between these playoff contenders:

Golden State has the No. 1 scoring defense in the WNBA, which has led to it hitting the UNDER in the majority of its games in the 2026 season. Despite that, I like the OVER in the third meeting between these teams this season.

Indiana is the polar opposite of the Fever, ranking No. 1 in offensive rating and No. 1 in pace while the Valkyries are dead last in pace and would rather play in the half court. However, Golden State allowed 90 and 88 points in two meetings with the Fever earlier this season, combining for 172 and 178 points in those contests.

The Fever are averaging 94.0 points per game this season, so even an off game for them should end up in the 80s.

As much as Golden State relies on its defense, it also takes a ton of 3-pointers, ranking No. 1 in the league in 3s made and attempted per game this season. If the Valkyries get hot, they could easily push this game over with that 3-point volume.

Finally, the Fever are an OVER machine at home this season. Indiana has hit the OVER in the majority of its games overall, but that number jumps to a 67 percent hit rate at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

I think this line is a little too low on Wednesday night.

Pick: OVER 168.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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