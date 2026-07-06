Valkyries vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, July 6

The Washington Mystics have rebounded nicely from a slow start to the season, winning six of their last 10 games to move into a top-eight seed in the league.

Shakira Austin and Co. have a huge test on Monday night, as they’ll host the Golden State Valkyries, who made the playoffs in the 2025 season and are off to a 14-7 start in 2026.

Golden State has won four games in a row, knocking off the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream (three times!) during that stretch. The Valkyries have dominated at home (10-3 this season), but they’ve won just four of their eight road games.

So, the Mystics certainly could pull off an upset as 4.5-point underdogs on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this matchup between two playoff hopefuls.

Valkyries vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries -4.5 (-110)

Mystics +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Valkyries: -166

Mystics: +140

Total

158.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Valkyries vs. Mystics How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, WNBA League Pass

Valkyries record: 14-7

Mystics record: 10-9

Valkyries vs. Mystics Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Mystics Injury Report

Sonia Citron – questionable

Valkyries vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Gabby Williams OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-111)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Williams is undervalued as a 3-point shooter in this matchup:

Valkyries forward Gabby Williams has been terrific in her first season with the team, averaging 16.0 points per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Williams has really stepped up her shooting from 3, taking a career-high 5.4 3s per game. This is right in line with Golden State’s offensive philosophy, as it averages the most 3-pointers made – and attempted – in the league this season.

The Mystics rank 10th in the WNBA in opponent 3s made per game, so this is a pretty solid matchup for Williams on Monday. The veteran forward has two or more made 3-pointers in 12 of her 21 games and is coming off a 4-for-8 3-point shooting night in a win over Atlanta.

Valkyries vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick

The Mystics have played a lot better as of late, winning six of their last 10 games outright while posting a net rating just under even during that stretch.

I think there’s value in getting Washington to cover a two-possession spread on Monday, as Golden State is just 4-4 straight up and against the spread on the road this season.

Washington is 5-3 against the number at home and it’s an insane 10-3 against the spread when set as an underdog.

The Mystics and Valkyries both rank in the top three in the league in defensive rating, so it wouldn’t shock me if this is a lower-scoring game, especially since these teams are 10th (Washington) and 15th (Golden State) in pace.

I’ll take the points as the Mystics aim to hold on to a top-eight seed in the W.

Pick: Mystics +4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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