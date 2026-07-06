Valkyries vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, July 6
In this story:
The Washington Mystics have rebounded nicely from a slow start to the season, winning six of their last 10 games to move into a top-eight seed in the league.
Shakira Austin and Co. have a huge test on Monday night, as they’ll host the Golden State Valkyries, who made the playoffs in the 2025 season and are off to a 14-7 start in 2026.
Golden State has won four games in a row, knocking off the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream (three times!) during that stretch. The Valkyries have dominated at home (10-3 this season), but they’ve won just four of their eight road games.
So, the Mystics certainly could pull off an upset as 4.5-point underdogs on Monday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this matchup between two playoff hopefuls.
Valkyries vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Valkyries -4.5 (-110)
- Mystics +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Valkyries: -166
- Mystics: +140
Total
- 158.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Valkyries vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, WNBA League Pass
- Valkyries record: 14-7
- Mystics record: 10-9
Valkyries vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Valkyries Injury Report
- None to report
Mystics Injury Report
- Sonia Citron – questionable
Valkyries vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets
Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Gabby Williams OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-111)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Williams is undervalued as a 3-point shooter in this matchup:
Valkyries forward Gabby Williams has been terrific in her first season with the team, averaging 16.0 points per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Williams has really stepped up her shooting from 3, taking a career-high 5.4 3s per game. This is right in line with Golden State’s offensive philosophy, as it averages the most 3-pointers made – and attempted – in the league this season.
The Mystics rank 10th in the WNBA in opponent 3s made per game, so this is a pretty solid matchup for Williams on Monday. The veteran forward has two or more made 3-pointers in 12 of her 21 games and is coming off a 4-for-8 3-point shooting night in a win over Atlanta.
Valkyries vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
The Mystics have played a lot better as of late, winning six of their last 10 games outright while posting a net rating just under even during that stretch.
I think there’s value in getting Washington to cover a two-possession spread on Monday, as Golden State is just 4-4 straight up and against the spread on the road this season.
Washington is 5-3 against the number at home and it’s an insane 10-3 against the spread when set as an underdog.
The Mystics and Valkyries both rank in the top three in the league in defensive rating, so it wouldn’t shock me if this is a lower-scoring game, especially since these teams are 10th (Washington) and 15th (Golden State) in pace.
I’ll take the points as the Mystics aim to hold on to a top-eight seed in the W.
Pick: Mystics +4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2