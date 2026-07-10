Valkyries vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, July 10

Six straight wins have propelled the Golden State Valkyries into the mix for the No. 1 seed in the WNBA this season, and they find themselves as road favorites on Friday night in a matchup with the Connecticut Sun.

The Sun have been playing better over their last 10 games, knocking off the Minnesota Lynx earlier in the week for their fifth win of the season. CT isn’t a playoff contender, but it has covered the spread in seven of nine games as a home underdog in 2026.

Still, this a tough matchup against a Golden State team that ranks No. 2 in the W in defensive rating, knocking off Toronto, Washington, Atlanta (three times) and New York during this winning streak.

Valkyries wing Gabby Williams has been a major addition in the 2026 season, and she returns to the state where she played collegiately (at UConn) for the first time in 2026.

The Valkyries won the first meeting between these teams (in Golden State) by 27 points, but can they cover on the road?

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.

Valkyries vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries -8.5 (-118)

Sun +8.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Valkyries: -440

Sun: +340

Total

154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Valkyries vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION

Valkyries record: 16-7

Sun record: 5-17

Valkyries vs. Sun Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

Gabby Williams -- questionable

Sun Injury Report

Aneesah Morrow -- out

Brittney Griner -- out

Saniya Rivers -- out

Valkyries vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Gabby Williams UNDER 14.5 Points (-122)

Earlier this season, Williams had 15 points in a win over the Sun, but she’s been slumping as of late and her minutes are dropping in the process.

Williams has failed to reach 10 points in three of her last four games, and she’s scored 15 or fewer points in five of her last seven.

While the Sun aren’t an elite defensive team, they have picked things up on that end of the floor over their last 10 games, ranking fourth in defensive rating.

Williams is just 4-for-15 from the field in her last two games, failing to crack 20 minutes of playing time in both of those matchups. If she’s pulled quickly again on Friday, this prop is going to be totally out of reach. Just

Valkyries vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like the Valkyries to win this game, and I parlayed them with the Dallas Wings:

Golden State has won six games in a row, and now it takes on a Connecticut team that has won just five games all season.

The Sun are playing better over their last 10 games, but I’m worried about this offense against the No. 1 scoring defense in the league. The Valkyries allow just 76.7 points per game, and they love to slow down the pace and force teams to work in the half court.

I think that will be a massive issue for the Sun, who are 14th in offensive rating and dead last in the league in effective field goal percentage.

The Valkyries have held much better offenses in check during this winning streak, and they already beat the Sun by 27 this season. It’s hard to pass up Golden State simply to win this game on Friday night.

However, if you’re only looking to bet on this game, I really think the Sun are worth a look to cover. CT lost badly to Golden State earlier this season, but it has a net rating of just minus-0.1 over its last 10 games. Plus, the Sun have covered the spread in seven of nine games as a home underdog, including a home cover this week against the Minnesota Lynx.

Golden State may extend the winning streak, but I’m not expecting a total blowout.

Pick: Sun +8.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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