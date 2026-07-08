Valkyries vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, July 8

The Golden State Valkyries are red hot right now, and they find themselves as road favorites on Wednesday night against the Toronto Tempo.

Golden State has won five games in a row and is making a serious push for the No. 1 seed behind one of the top defensive units in the WNBA. The Valkyries are allowing a league-best 76.8 points per game, and they just held the Washington Mystics to 49 points in a win on Monday.

Now, Golden State remains on the road to play the Toronto Tempo, who have slipped under .500 after a fast start in their first season as a WNBA franchise.

Marina Mabrey has been forced to carry this offense as of late with Kiki Rice (out tonight) and Brittney Sykes (also out tonight) out of the lineup in recent games. The Tempo have struggled as home underdogs in the 2026 season, and they’re facing an uphill battle if they want to snap this two-game skid on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this game as the Valkyries look to extend their winning streak to six.

Valkyries vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries -7.5 (-110)

Tempo +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Valkyries: -310

Tempo: +250

Total

168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Valkyries vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): KPIX+, The Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Valkyries record: 15-7

Tempo record: 9-11

Valkyries vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Tempo Injury Report

Temi Fagbenle -- out

Kiki Rice -- out

Brittney Sykes -- out

Valkyries vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bets

Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet

Marina Mabrey OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-172)

Mabrey has gotten all the shots that she can handle as of late with the Tempo short-handed, and it’s resulted in four games in a row (and six of her last eight) with three or more 3-pointers.

The star guard is shooting 39.9 percent from deep this season, and that number is even more impressive when one factors in her attempts per game, which currently sits at 8.8 (a career-high).

The Valkyries are an elite defense, but they have struggled a bit defending the 3, ranking 10th in the W in opponent 3-point percentage. Until Mabrey cuts back her volume, she’s a solid bet at this line (2.5) since she’s cleared it in 12 of her 19 appearances in 2026.

Valkyries vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking Golden State to win outright in a parlay with the Indiana Fever:

Make it five wins in a row for the Valkyries, who shut down the Washington Mystics on Monday night to improve to 15-7 this season.

Golden State has the No. 2 defensive rating in the league this season, and it’s allowing just 76.8 points per game. That’s key against a Toronto team that has been banged up and is one of the worst defensive squads (13th in defensive rating) in the W.

The Tempo started the season hot, but they’re on a two-game skid and have dropped under .500 in the process. As good as Marina Mabrey has been scoring the ball, Toronto may struggle if the Valkyries slow this game down (they are dead last in pace) and dare the Tempo to get stops in the half court.

Toronto is allowing 91.8 points per game (14th in the W) this season, and it has won just one game as a home underdog.

Toronto is just 1-2 against the spread as a home underdog in the 2026 campaign, and it has dropped back-to-back games at home by nine or more points with Brittney Sykes and Kiki Rice banged up.

Pick: Valkyries -7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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