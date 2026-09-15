Vikings vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2

A massive NFC North divisional matchup is set for Sunday afternoon in Week 2, as the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams host the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota pulled off an impressive win in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, scoring 29 unanswered points to win 39-22. The Vikes did that with Carson Wentz under center, as Kyler Murray was injured early on in the game, suffering a concussion on a brutal hit.

Murray’s status is in question for Week 2, and the odds for this game actually shifted 2.5 points in the Bears’ direction with the former top pick potentially sidelined.

Chicago was going to be favored in this game no matter what, and the defending NFC North champs put on an offensive clinic in Week 1, scoring 59 points in a blowout win over the Carolina Panthers. The Chicago defense was shaky (37 points allowed), but Ben Johnson and Williams had things clicking right away in Week 1.

This is a major game for both teams in a tough division, and the Packers will tell you that their Week 1 loss may come back to haunt them in 2026.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, injuries, betting trends, my prediction and much more for this Week 2 clash.

Vikings vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Vikings +5.5 (-110)

Bears -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Vikings: +180

Bears: -218

Total

49.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Vikings vs. Bears How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Soldier Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Vikings record: 1-0

Bears record: 1-0

Vikings vs. Bears Injury Reports

Vikings Injury Report

Kyler Murray – questionable

Jordan Mason – questionable

Bears Injury Report

Shemar Turner – questionable

Kyler Gordon – questionable

Tyson Bagent – questionable

Xavier Woods – questionable

Ozzy Trapilo – questionable

Vikings vs. Bears Betting Trends

The OVER hit in Week 1 for both of these teams.

The Bears are 1-0 against the spread this season.

The Vikings are 1-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota is 3-3 when Carson Wentz starts since 2025.

Caleb Williams and the Bears were 4-2 against the spread as home favorites in 2025.

Vikings vs. Bears Key Player to Watch

Caleb Williams, Quarterback, Chicago Bears

Was there a quarterback that played better in Week 1 than Williams?

Chicago dropped an insane 59 points on the Panthers, riding two rushing scores (65 rushing yards) and two passing scores from the former No. 1 overall pick. After a lot was made of Williams’ efficiency as a passer last season, he completed 21 of his 29 passes for 269 yards in the Week 1 blowout.

As a result, he’s jumped into the top three in the odds to win the MVP award in the 2026 season.

Oddsmakers at most books bumped Williams way up in this market, and he went from +1200 to +700 at DraftKings on Sunday.

The Vikings were vulnerable to some big plays against Jordan Love and the Packers in Week 1, so Williams could be in line for another strong showing in Week 2.

Vikings vs. Bears Prediction and Pick

The Bears were one of the better home teams in the league last season, covering the spread in four of their six games as home favorites.

After a league-best offensive showing in Week 1, Chicago is nearly a touchdown favorite against the Vikes in Week 2.

While Minnesota put together a strong second half and knocked off the Packers, I am wary about betting on Carson Wentz if Murray can’t go. Based on the speed in which Murray was ruled out in Week 1, I’d be pretty shocked if he was cleared ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Chicago has a chance to have an all-time offense this season, and it’s worth noting that Jordan Love torched the Vikings for 387 yards, even though they kept him in check after falling behind 22-10.

I think Johnson, Williams and the Bears can capitalize on a potentially leaky secondary, especially if Brian Flores tries to blitz as much as he did against Green Bay.

At home, I trust the Bears to win this game, and the odds have already shifted in a major way towards them. I’d jump all over the 5.5 before this line climbs any higher in Week 2.

Pick: Bears -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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