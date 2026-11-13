Vikings vs. Packers Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can Green Bay Get Revenge at Home?)

The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North showdown on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers are looking to make it three wins in a row after beating the Panthers and Patriots, while the Vikings are hoping to avoid dropping three in a row after losses to the Lions and Bills.

Of course, the Vikings did start the season 6-0 before those two losses, and that included a Week 1 win over the Packers, 39-22.

Green Bay beat the Vikings 23-6 last year at Lambeau Field.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup with a final score prediction.

Vikings vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Vikings +3.5 (-110)

Packers -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Vikings: +145

Packers: -175

Total

41.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Line Movement: The line has moved an important half point from -3 to -3.5 since the odds opened for this game. The total has come down a point from 42.5 to 41.5.

Vikings vs. Packers Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

The Packers got off to a slow start to their season, but they're starting to pick up steam and, in my opinion, now is the perfect time to buy in on them. Since Week 4, the Packers are fifth in EPA per play and third in opponent EPA per play. I'm also not afraid to bet the Packers against the famous Brian Flores defense. Matt LaFleur may know the secret to moving the ball against them. Green Bay has scored 22+ points in five straight games against the Vikings, not including last year's Week 18 game in which the Packers started mostly backups.

We've all been waiting to fade the Vikings and for their poor offense to start leading to multiple losses, and this seems like another good opportunity to bet on exactly that happening in Green Bay.

Pick: Packers -3.5 (-105) via DraftKings

I’m surprised that the Packers aren’t even bigger home favorites this week against the Vikings. They’re going to want revenge after that Week 1 loss, and Minnesota is falling fast after an undefeated start.

Green Bay should cruise to victory against its divisional rival this week.

Final Score Prediction: Packers 27, Vikings 17

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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