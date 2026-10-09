Vikings vs. Saints Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Can Minnesota Stay Undefeated?)

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to stay undefeated when they visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.

The Vikings had an impressive win over the Packers to open the season before upsetting the Bears on the road in a 9-3 win. They then got a win in Tampa Bay before edging out the Dolphins as -9.5 favorites.

On the flip side, the Saints have fallen off after forcing overtime in Detroit and getting an upset win in Baltimore in Week 2. They lost by eight to the Raiders and then by 21 to the Falcons in what was more or less a pick’em game.

The Vikings won the last two meetings against the Saints, most recently in 2023.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 5 matchup with a final score prediction.

Vikings vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Vikings -1.5 (-112)

Saints +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Vikings: -125

Saints: +105

Total

42.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Line Movement: The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but we’ve seen the total go down from 43.5 to 42.5.

Vikings vs. Saints Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

As bad as the Saints' defense looked on Monday Night Football, the Vikings simply can't continue to find ways to win football games. Their offense is truly horrific, ranking 28th in EPA per play and dead last in the NFL in success rate. Their defense has won them games, but that can only take a team so far. Now, they have to hit the road to take on a Saints team that can at least move the ball through the air offensively.

The wrong team is favored in this game.

Pick: Saints +110 via DraftKings

This sure does seem like a get-right spot for the Saints, but couldn’t that be said about last week ahead of the blowout loss to Atlanta?

I could really see this game going either way, so it makes sense that the spread is just -1.5. The spread or moneyline price isn’t enticing enough to take the Saints, so I’d back the Vikings to keep things going on the road.

Final Score Prediction: Vikings 27, Saints 24

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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