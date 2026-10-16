Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rays-Guardians, Jose Ramirez)

What was originally scheduled to be a two-game slate is down to one after the Milwaukee Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

The American League Championship Series now takes center stage, with the Cleveland Guardians holding a 2-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Thursday’s game was moved up to a 1 p.m et start, and the weather could once again impact Game 4 tonight.

Nevertheless, I have a pick and prop for ALCS Game 4 in my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Oct. 16.

MLB Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rays at Guardians OVER 6.5 (-120)

Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+107)

Rays vs. Guardians 1st 5 Innings UNDER 3.5 (-115)

I explained in the ALCS Game 4 betting preview why I foresee a high-scoring game tonight in Cleveland:

I’m a bit surprised that this total is at 6.5 given the pitching situation.

Nick Martinez has allowed six runs on 12 hits in 6.1 innings across his last two starts for the Rays, and they can’t exactly trust him to throw more than three or four innings.

The Guardians will likely try to cobble together a bullpen game in Game 4 on Friday night, which could be trouble after using some of their best arms in Game 3.

I know the weather isn’t great and the wind is forecast to be blowing in, but these teams aren’t really going to be scoring runs via the longball anyway. Both sides should be looking to work the pitcher and grind out long at-bats and long innings in a crucial Game 4 battle.

Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+107)

I also broke down why I’m backing Jose Ramirez in ALCS Game 4:

Jose Ramirez continued his impressive postseason with a 2 for 3 performance in Game 3 yesterday afternoon. He also drew a walk, bringing his OPS up to 1.124 in the playoffs.

Ramirez is now 11 for 30 (.367) with two home runs, a double, and a triple in eight playoff games. That includes 6 for 12 against the Rays.

The Guardians slugger has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in five of his last six games, including two of three games this series.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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