Both the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will play the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Memphis is heading home after a road win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies were without lead guard Ty Jerome in that game, yet they found a way to move to an impressive 8-0 on the road this season.

Golden State took on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, losing badly without Steph Curry in the lineup. Curry (oblique abdominal strain) is set to miss the next several weeks, putting the Warriors in a tough spot in a loaded Western Conference.

This season, the Warriors are just 1-4 when Curry is out of the lineup.

Thursday’s battle features two leading candidates to win rookie of the year in Memphis’ Cameron Boozer and Golden State’s Yaxel Lendeborg. Both players are off to strong starts in their first NBA season, and Boozer is coming off an 18-point, eight-rebound, five-assist showing on Wednesday night.

Oddsmakers have set the Grizzlies as 6.5-point favorites in this matchup, but will they cover?

I’m targeting a player prop and a game pick for this Western Conference battle on Nov. 19.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors +6.5 (-113)

Grizzlies -6.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Warriors: +200

Grizzlies: -243

Total

225.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Warriors vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 19

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (MEM), NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Warriors record: 8-7

Grizzlies record: 11-4

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Grizzlies Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Brandin Podziemski UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-138)

I’m fading Brandin Podziemski against this Memphis defense, even with Steph Curry sidelined. I explained why in today’s edition of our best NBA props for SI Betting :

Golden State guard Brandin Podziemski has been asked to take on a bigger role in the Warriors’ offense with Steph Curry sidelined for the next few weeks, but he has a tough matchup on Thursday against this Grizzlies team.

Memphis is No. 5 in the league in opponent 3-point percentage, No. 7 in opponent 3s made per game and 10th in defensive rating. So, I’m fading Podziemski as a shooter, especially after his 0-for-5 showing from deep against Dallas on Wednesday.

Podz is still shooting 37.8 percent from 3, but he’s taking just 6.9 shots per night from beyond the arc. That makes him a bit of a risky play against an elite 3-point defense, especially since the Grizzlies held him to 2-for-8 shooting from 3 earlier this season.

The Warriors guard has cleared this prop in seven of his 13 games, but I’ll take the UNDER on the second night of a back-to-back.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading the Warriors offense:

The Golden State offense has really struggled since Steph Curry (oblique abdominal strain) went down, scoring under 95 points in three straight games for the first time since 2013.

Warriors have scored 85, 94 and 94 points in three straight road blowout losses since the Steph Curry injury. First time they’ve scored below 95 in three straight since March of 2013. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 19, 2026

The Warriors are off to a 1-4 start when Curry doesn’t play this season, and they’ve lost four games in a row since he was injured last Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. Now, the Warriors play the second night of a back-to-back against Memphis, and oddsmakers have them set at 110.5 points for their team total.

I think that number is way too high as Golden State has fallen from No. 2 in the league in offensive rating all the way back to No. 16 since Curry went down. The Warriors have also fallen to 15th in effective field goal percentage.

This team lacks the offensive firepower without Curry to produce at a high level, as there is a ton of pressure on rookie Yaxel Lendeborg – who is going to be up and down – to produce on a nightly basis.

On top of that, Memphis is 10th in defensive rating this season, allowing 112.9 points per game. I’m trusting this Grizzlies team – especially at home – to keep the short-handed Warriors in check on Thursday.

Pick: Warriors Team Total UNDER 110.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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