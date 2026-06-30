White Sox vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 30

The Chicago White Sox are in first place in the AL Central and coming off an impressive 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles in their series opener on Monday night.

Now, Chicago is set as an underdog with right-hander Erick Fedde (4.34 ERA) on the mound on Tuesday against Baltimore’s Trey Gibson (5.64 ERA). Fedde has worked out of the bullpen and as a starter this season, though the White Sox have used him after an opener in his last two appearances.

Gibson, on the other hand, is making his sixth start of the season, but the O’s are just 1-5 when he starts. A three-game losing streak has Baltimore just ahead of Boston for fourth place in the AL East, so it needs to get back on track sooner rather than later.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 2 of this series.

White Sox vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-162)

Orioles -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline

White Sox: +119

Orioles: -143

Total

10.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

White Sox vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Erick Fedde (2-6, 4.34 ERA)

Baltimore: Trey Gibson (1-2, 5.64 ERA)

White Sox vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 6:35 p.m. EST

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, MASN

White Sox record: 44-39

Orioles record: 39-47

White Sox vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+296)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Alonso is worth look to go deep against Fedde:

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso has 19 home runs in the 2026 season, and 16 of those long balls have come against right-handed pitching. Alonso doesn’t hit for average, but he does have a .265 batting average and an .887 OPS against righties heading into Tuesday’s clash with the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has right-hander Erick Fedde on the mound, and he’s struggled across 16 appearances this season. Fedde has a 4.34 ERA and a 4.66 expected ERA, allowing 14 home runs in the process.

He’s struggled to get Alonso out in his career, as the O’s star is hitting .333 (8-for-24) with four doubles and a .969 OPS against him. While Alonso has not homered against Fedde, I think he’s a decent bet to do so on Tuesday night.

The wind is supposed to be blowing out to left-center field at Camden Yards, and Alonso has already homered 10 times at home in 45 games this season.

White Sox vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

The White Sox have struggled a bit on the road in the 2026 season, winning just 16 of 41 games, but I’m buying them to cover the run line in this matchup.

Chicago has the third-best run line record in MLB, going 48-35 this season after Monday’s win. Meanwhile, the O’s are on a three-game skid and have really struggled in Gibson’s starts.

The 24-year-old has some shaky advanced numbers, ranking in the eighth percentile in expected ERA, the 14th percentile in expected BAA, the sixth percentile in walk percentage and the 15th percentile in hard-hit percentage.

While Fedde hasn’t been great in 2026, the White Sox are 8-8 when he takes the mound, and he has a better expected ERA than Gibson.

As a road underdog, Chicago has covered the run line over 55 percent of the time. I think there’s a real case for the White Sox to win outright, but I’ll take the one-run cushion on Tuesday.

Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-162 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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