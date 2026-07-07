Wings vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, July 7

The New York Liberty and Dallas Wings are both 13-8 through 21 games in the 2026 season, and they’ll hit the halfway point of the campaign in a head-to-head battle on Tuesday night in New York.

The Liberty won the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup back on June 30, and they’ve improved to 7-4 at home this season after a slow start. Dallas was one of the teams that beat New York at home early in the campaign, and it did it with Satou Sabally and Sabrina Ionescu both in the lineup for the Liberty.

After back-to-back wins, Dallas is up to No. 4 in the standings and has a net rating of plus-4.4 in the 2026 campaign.

Since Dallas already has a 15-point win in New York earlier this season, it’s a little surprising that it’s a 5.5-point underdog in Tuesday’s matchup.

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction as these teams battle for a top-five seed in the W.

Wings vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings +5.5 (-115)

Liberty -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Wings: +164

Liberty: -198

Total

175.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wings vs. Liberty How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Wings record: 13-8

Liberty record: 13-8

Wings vs. Liberty Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

None to report

Liberty Injury Report

Leonie Fiebich -- questionable

Satou Sabally -- out



Wings vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sabrina Ionescu OVER 14.5 Points (-126)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Ionescu is a great prop target against Dallas:

Ionescu is averaging just 10.3 points per game in nine regular-season games in 2026, but she’s turned things up as of late, scoring 26 points in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game against Las Vegas and 17 in a win over the Minnesota Lynx.

So, Ionescu turned in arguably her two best games of the season against the top two teams in the league.

I’m intrigued.

The star guard averaged 18.2 points on 15.1 shots per game in the 2025 season, and she’s taken 10 or more shots in five consecutive games for the Liberty. After dealing with ankle and back injuries early in the season, Ionescu played over 35 minutes against the Lynx, a sign that she’s back to her usual role.

Her first game of the season was a disaster against this Wings team – she shot 4-for-15 in a 15-point loss – but I am going to take Ionescu to clear this line on Tuesday.

She’s averaged over 17 points per game in all but one of her completed seasons, and I expect her shot to continue to come around as the season progresses. I think this line is a little too low, especially if Ionescu’s usage continues to rise.

Wings vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick

I’m tempted to take the Wings to cover the spread in this game, but New York has improved t0 7-4 against the number at home in the 2026 season.

Instead, I’m going to take the UNDER, as the Wings have hit the UNDER more than any team in the W this season (12 of 21 games).

Dallas and New York both have impressive offenses, but they rank 12th (New York) and ninth (Dallas) in the league in pace. Plus, they are both in the top six in the league in defensive rating.

Even with the Wings scoring 91 points in their first meeting, they still combined for just 167 total, and Dallas has fallen short of 175.5 points in each of its last three games.

It’s also worth noting that the UNDER has hit in seven of New York’s 11 home games this season despite the team hitting the OVER in 12 of 21 games this season.

Pick: UNDER 175.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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