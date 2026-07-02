Wings vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, July 2

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd are heading home on Thursday night, as the Dallas Wings will take on the Connecticut Sun in Hartford, Conn. – the site of many wins for the young duo when they starred at UConn.

Dallas has dropped two games in a row, falling to seventh in the league in net rating, but it is heavily favored on the road against a rebuilding Sun team. Connecticut has the worst net rating in the league, and it’s won just four of 19 games this season.

Shockingly, the Sun come into this matchup on a two-game winning streak, beating the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics both by double digits. Thursday’s game is the first meeting between these teams in 2026.

Bueckers and the Wings have already won more games than they did in the 2025 season, and they’re looking to get back on track against one of the worst teams in the W.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Thursday night’s matchup.

Wings vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings -7.5 (-115)

Sun +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Wings: -345

Sun: +275

Total

171.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Wings vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 2

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: PeoplesBank Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Wings record: 11-8

Sun record: 4-15

Wings vs. Sun Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

Odyssey Sims – probable

Alanna Smith – questionable

Sun Injury Report

None to report

Wings vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Azzi Fudd OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-165)

Azzi Fudd returns to Hartford on Thursday night, and I think she’ll have some success in a gym where she proved to be one of the best shooters in the country.

Fudd is shooting 38.4 percent from 3-point range in the 2026 season, and she’s made multiple 3-point shots in four of her last five games. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft has a favorable matchup against Connecticut, which ranks 11th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage this season.

Since entering the starting lineup, Fudd has made two or more 3s in seven of her 12 games.

Wings vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared why I’m taking Dallas to win this game in a parlay (with the Atlanta Dream) in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points :

This is a very winnable game for Dallas, even though the Sun are on a two-game winning streak.

CT still has a net rating of minus-9.3 this season, and the Wings have two of their stars playing in a very familiar environment in Hartford.

I believe Dallas can control this game on the defensive end, as it has the sixth-best defensive rating in the W and is facing the league’s worst offense. CT ranks 15th in offensive rating and 15th in points per game, averaging less than 80 per night. Even in the Sun’s win over Washington, they scored less than 70 points.

The Wings are coming off losses to two of the best teams in the W – Minnesota and Las Vegas – so I think this is a buy-low opportunity on Thursday. Dallas was originally favored by 9.5 points in this game, so the movement in the moneyline and the spread ends up giving us a more favorable price tonight.

Both of these teams are under .500 against the spread (9-10) so far this season, but I can’t look past Connecticut’s league-worst net rating. Dallas still has a plus-3.8 net rating despite losing two games in a row, and I wouldn't be shocked if this home crowd favors Bueckers and Fudd even more than it favors the Sun.

I lean with Dallas to win going away on Thursday.

Pick: Wings -7.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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