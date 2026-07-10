Wings vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, July 10

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings have impressed all season long, and their recent win over the New York Liberty pushed them into the top four in the WNBA standings this season.

Now, the Wings remain on the road on Friday night to take on the Toronto Tempo, who have dropped three games in a row.

After a fast start to the 2026 season, the Tempo have dealt with the injury bug as of late, losing Kiki Rice and Brittney Sykes for multiple games. They are listed as out for Friday’s matchup.

Meanwhile, Dallas has eclipsed last season’s win total, and both Bueckers and Jessica Shepard have MVP cases for Dallas in 2026.

The Wings are favored on the road in this matchup after they earned a 13-point road win over the Tempo on July 5.

Here’s a breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction to help bettors and fans get an idea of what to look for on Friday.

Wings vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings -6.5 (-110)

Tempo +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wings: -270

Tempo: +220

Total

180.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wings vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): ION

Wings record: 14-8

Tempo record: 9-12

Wings vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

None to report

Tempo Injury Report

Nyara Sabally -- questionable

Kiki Rice -- out

Brittney Sykes -- out

Temi Fagbenle -- out

Wings vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers 20+ Points (-149)

This season, Paige Bueckers is averaging exactly 20.0 points per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from 3.

One of the most efficient scorers in the WNBA, Bueckers torched Toronto for 22 points earlier this month, knocking down nine of her 16 shots from the field.

The Tempo have struggled on defense in 2026, ranking 13th in both opponent points per game and defensive rating.

Prior to a 15-point showing against New York, Bueckers had scored 22, 25, 25, 25 and 27 points over her previous five games. I think she finds herself right back in that mix on Friday.

Wings vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like the Wings to win this game, and took them in a parlay with the Golden State Valkyries:

Dallas picked up a 13-point win over the Tempo in Toronto on July 5, and then followed that up with a commanding performance in New York on Tuesday night.

The Wings are now 8-5 on the road this season (they won 10 total games in the 2025 campaign), and they sit in the top five in the league in net rating at plus 4.8.

Toronto has been banged up as of late, and it simply lacks the defensive talent to slow down this Dallas attack. The Tempo are 13th in the league in both defensive rating and opponent points per game, and they’ve covered the spread in less than half of their home games.

Toronto is 2-2 against the spread as a home underdog this season, but it really struggles on the defensive end. With the Wings rolling – and already picking up a major win in Toronto this month – I’ll lay the points on Friday night.

Pick: Wings -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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