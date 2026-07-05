Wings vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, July 5

Sunday’s two-game slate in the WNBA kicks off with the Dallas Wings taking on the Toronto Tempo for the first time this season.

Dallas has gotten off to a strong start in the 2026 season, and it knocked off the Connecticut Sun on Thursday night behind a huge game from superstar guard Paige Bueckers.

Now, the Wings are looking to build on a solid 6-5 road record against a Tempo team that is down multiple key players on Sunday.

Guards Kiki Rice and Brittney Sykes have both been ruled out for Toronto, while Temi Fagbenle is questionable. The Tempo are 9-10 so far this season, sitting on the outside of the playoff picture with the All-Star Game approaching.

Marina Mabrey (53 points in her last game) has carried the Tempo offense as of late, but can the expansion team compete with a Dallas squad that has already won more games in 2026 than it did during the entire 2025 season?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.

Wings vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings -5.5 (-105)

Tempo +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Wings: -205

Tempo: +170

Total

182.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Wings vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Sunday, July 5

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): KFAA-TV, The Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Wings record: 12-8

Tempo record: 9-10

Wings vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

None to report

Tempo Injury Report

Temi Fagbenle – questionable

Brittney Sykes – out

Kiki Rice – out

Wings vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers OVER 28.5 Points and Assists (-116)

In today’s edition of Peter’s Points – my daily WNBA Best Bets column – I broke down this prop for Bueckers, who is facing one of the worst defenses in the league:

Bueckers has been one of the best players in the W this season, averaging 20.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The star guard has been even better over her last five games, scoring 19, 27, 25, 25 and 25 points while taking at least 14 shots in all of those matchups. On top of that, Bueckers has five or more assists in seven of her last eight games, clearing this line in four games in a row.

The Tempo are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, ranking 13th in defensive rating, 13th in opponent assists per game and 14th in opponent points per game.

With Bueckers on a scoring heater, I think she’s in a great position to finish with 29 or more points and assists on Sunday afternoon.

Wings vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

Dallas hasn’t been great against the spread in the 2026 season, going 9-11 in 20 games, but I’m buying Bueckers and Co. to win this matchup.

The Tempo struggled mightily on the defensive end, ranking 14th in opponent points per game and 13th in defensive rating. So, with two of their best scorers – Rice and Sykes – out of the lineup, I have a hard time seeing them beating this Dallas team.

The Tempo are 1-1 against the spread as home underdogs this season, and while they rank just ahead of the Wings in offensive rating (No. 5 vs. No. 6) Dallas is also sixth in the league in defensive rating.

The Wings have played a ton of close games as of late, but I’m willing to lay the points here since they should be able to score at will against a Tempo team that is allowing over 91 points per game this season.

Pick: Wings -5.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .