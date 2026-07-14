Wizards vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson has been a monster in the 2026 NBA Summer League, but he may have played his final game on Monday in a loss to the Utah Jazz.

Wilson had 19 points in that matchup, and he’s showcased some impressive scoring ability through two games. Teams usually shut their lottery picks down early in Summer League, so it’s possible we’ve seen the last of Wilson ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Washington Wizards.

Caleb Wilson in only his 2nd SL game vs the Jazz..



19 PTS (8-17 FG, 3-8 3PT)

8 REBS

5 BLKS

2 AST

2 STLS



How we feelin??? pic.twitter.com/xbrMraIHfx — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) July 14, 2026

Washington has No. 1 overall pick A.J. Dybantsa, and he too could be shut down for the summer after averaging 25 points per game in his first two games in Las Vegas. That throws a serious wrinkle into this game, as both squads could be targeting more minutes for developmental pieces.

NBA Summer League is a fun time for fans to get a look at some of their young players – and some potential diamonds in the rough – but it isn’t a very friendly format of basketball to bet on, especially when the best players could be out of the lineup.

The odds for this game give us a glimpse into the perception around these young cores, but I’d recommend proceeding with caution – and waiting for the starting lineups – before wagering on Wizards vs. Bulls on Tuesday.

Wizards vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards -5.5 (-105)

Bulls +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Wizards: -230

Bulls: +190

Total

186.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wizards vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 14

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Wizards record: 2-0

Bulls record: 0-2

Wizards vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Bulls Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Wizards vs. Bulls Key Player to Watch

A.J. Dybantsa, Forward, Washington Wizards

There’s a chance that Dybantsa’s Summer League showing is over after he dropped 23 points, seven boards and three steals in a win over the Sacramento Kings.

AJ Dybantsa vs Kings in 2nd SL game…



23 PTS (6-15 FG, 1-6 3PT, 5-6 FTs)

7 REBS

3 STLS

2 BLKS

2 AST



SMH, have we seen enough yet… pic.twitter.com/tofKVGgDaJ — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) July 13, 2026

However, if he does play, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is a must watch on Tuesday night. Dybantsa has struggled a bit with his shot going 13-for-33 (39.3%) overall and just 1-for-11 (9.1%). Still, he has contributed all over the floor for Washington and is still averaging 25 points per game this summer.

"It was kind of just testing grounds for me," Dybantsa told ESPN after his second Summer League appearance. "Just trying to get used to the game speed, to the plays, to the players and my teammates and the physicality of the game."

If Dybantsa doesn’t play, Washington could look to feature some of its first-round picks from last season – like Will Riley or Tre Johnson – though it’s possible the team will shut them down as well.

Wizards vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

Since it’s possible that some of the top players will miss this game, I’m taking the UNDER with this total all the way up at 186.5

I’d be shocked to see Wilson play the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday, and the Wizards have several first-round picks that have shown enough in Summer League to rest for the remainder of their time in Vegas.

Chicago scored just 63 points with Wilson leading the way on Monday, and it could struggle against Washington, which has allowed 88 and 85 points in two games this summer.

I lean with the UNDER, but as I mentioned before, I’d wait to see which players are actually going to be active on Tuesday.

Pick: UNDER 186.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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