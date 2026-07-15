Wizards vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

The Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers close out Wednesday’s slate of NBA Summer League action.

Both teams played on Tuesday, with the Wizards falling 99-87 to Chicago and the Clippers losing 99-85 to the Lakers.

That was Washington’s first loss after a close win over the Jazz and a blowout victory against the Kings. The Clippers are now 1-2 with their lone win coming against Utah.

Each team will have a close eye on their players to see how they fare in a back-to-back situation on Wednesday night, but first overall pick AJ Dybantsa has been shut down for the rest of the summer by Washington.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for this NBA Summer League matchup.

Wizards vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +1.5 (-110)

Clippers -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wizards +110

Clippers -130

Total

179.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wizards vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 15

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Wizards record: 2-1

Clippers record: 1-2

Wizards vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Not yet submitted

Clippers Injury Report

Not yet submitted

Wizards vs. Clippers Key Player to Watch

Keaton Wagler, Guard, Clippers

The Clippers selected Keaton Wagler with the fifth overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

Wagler didn’t look too hot in his NBA Summer League debut, finishing with just 7 points on 1 of 7 shooting.

He got things going in his next game, though, putting up a team-high 23 points on 6 of 16 shooting (4 of 7 from deep), and scored 16 points on 6 of 15 shooting last night against the Lakers.

Wizards vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

The Wizards will have a new look tonight with their top pick shut down for the rest of the summer. That could open the door for the Clippers, who have largely struggled through three games.

With both teams on a back-to-back tonight, I’m looking to the UNDER in a game between two tired teams.

Pick: UNDER 179.5 (-110)

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