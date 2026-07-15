Wizards vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
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The Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers close out Wednesday’s slate of NBA Summer League action.
Both teams played on Tuesday, with the Wizards falling 99-87 to Chicago and the Clippers losing 99-85 to the Lakers.
That was Washington’s first loss after a close win over the Jazz and a blowout victory against the Kings. The Clippers are now 1-2 with their lone win coming against Utah.
Each team will have a close eye on their players to see how they fare in a back-to-back situation on Wednesday night, but first overall pick AJ Dybantsa has been shut down for the rest of the summer by Washington.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for this NBA Summer League matchup.
Wizards vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wizards +1.5 (-110)
- Clippers -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wizards +110
- Clippers -130
Total
- 179.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 15
- Time: 10:30 p.m.
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Wizards record: 2-1
- Clippers record: 1-2
Wizards vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Not yet submitted
Clippers Injury Report
- Not yet submitted
Wizards vs. Clippers Key Player to Watch
Keaton Wagler, Guard, Clippers
The Clippers selected Keaton Wagler with the fifth overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.
Wagler didn’t look too hot in his NBA Summer League debut, finishing with just 7 points on 1 of 7 shooting.
He got things going in his next game, though, putting up a team-high 23 points on 6 of 16 shooting (4 of 7 from deep), and scored 16 points on 6 of 15 shooting last night against the Lakers.
Wizards vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
The Wizards will have a new look tonight with their top pick shut down for the rest of the summer. That could open the door for the Clippers, who have largely struggled through three games.
With both teams on a back-to-back tonight, I’m looking to the UNDER in a game between two tired teams.
Pick: UNDER 179.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop